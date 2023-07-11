United Dreamworks Book Publishers - A Publishing House Led By The Author For The Authors

With an author-centric approach, Payal has embarked on her newest entrepreneurial venture.

Payal Sagar, the author of the acclaimed book 'Paper Planes and Hopes,' an Amazon bestseller, has become a powerful force in the literary world through a rare convergence of skill and passion. As a millennial mother of two children, she is also a writer, publisher, interior designer, and fine artist who has channelled her interests and experiences to position herself as a substantial player in the publishing industry.

With an author-centric approach, Payal has embarked on her newest entrepreneurial venture, United Dreamworks Book Publishers, to accentuate the authors' careers by offering bespoke, affordable services and providing a better platform to showcase their work. Her mission is to 'see every manuscript as a reflection of the writer's heart and soul.'

Believing that every author deserves a chance to bring their unique voice to the world, Payal's self-driven, now-found publishing organisation staunchly supports new authors in achieving their dreams. Understanding that every literary endeavour is distinctive, she ensures that each author receives personalised attention and support throughout the publishing process by offering a range of services that cater to the diverse needs of authors.

One of their core services is guided book publishing, which provides writers with experienced help throughout the publishing process. The organisation guarantees the highest standards of excellence for every book, including manuscript editing, design, cover art, formatting, promotional marketing, distribution, and sales. Moreover, it also gives authors the option of self-publishing, which enables them to maintain a decision that aligns with their artistic vision and digital publishing services, via which authors can reach a wider audience globally through various e-book platforms and online distribution channels for paperback and hardcover books.

Rolling back to when Payal entered the world of writing and was searching for a suitable publishing house to publish her book that met all her requirements, sadly, she couldn't find any. She was looking for an organisation that would look at her book as her dream project and not just another product to be printed and sold in the market. After facing numerous hurdles and finding loopholes in the publishing industry, a fire was ignited within her to change the status quo, resulting in the birth of United Dreamworks Book Publishers—a literary organisation driven by the author for the authors.

Whether it's a debut publication or a well-established work, Payal strives to streamline the publishing process by providing modest price structures, guaranteeing exceptional writers from varied backgrounds the opportunity to bring their literary dreams to fruition and reach a global audience.

United Dreamworks Book Publishers is a game-changer in the publishing world, spearheaded by an author who understands the challenges and aspirations of fellow writers. She has given budding authors the power to control their destinies and create their own success stories. Aspiring authors can now embrace their creative freedom and realise their dreams of sharing their stories with the world, thanks to the visionary approach of this ambitious mother-turned-entrepreneur, Payal Sagar.