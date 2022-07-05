United for freedom: A digital initiative

A new social project “United for freedom” by daX gives a new meaning and purpose to the NFT space by unveiling virtual artwork entitled “Conflict” in support of Ukraine and its people. daX has been established by Amol Kodan and Dominika Zak, both passionate about digital artwork, aspiring to make a positive impact in the world, using innovative technologies. daX in partnership with SKEEVA, an artist from Ukraine (represented by H+ Creative) will launch the NFT on July 20, 2022.

The drop consists of an Open Edition that will last 24 hours and will be available on Nifty Gateway platform. All profit made from the sales will be donated to the Ukrainian community. The project “United for freedom” goes beyond the profit and aims to raise awareness and urge people through the means of digital artwork about devastating effects of wars and conflicts and calls for peace. “SKEEVA's creation is powerful and uniquely captures a tragic moment in our lifetime,” said Patrick Milgram, producer at Nifty Gateway. “We are proud to support this release and leverage the true promise of NFTs to offer a first-of-its-kind piece with an ongoing social impact.”

“Conflict” represents a monolith that was shaped and given meaning through the eyes of SKEEVA who has been living in Ukraine from the beginning of the war: more than 100 days. The artwork comprises a complex narrative, depicting the resilience of Ukrainian people, living in constant fear, surrounded by the sound of sirens, the pain, contention, and the overall tragic consequences of the war. SKEEVA says that: “The main message of this piece is to show the ruination and struggle of the Ukrainian people under shelling within one monolith object. It's also made of digital clay material - showing the tight connection (bridge) between physical sculpture/monolith craft culture and a digital new era.”

“United for freedom” is part of a broader collection entitled “United” – unique blockchain Ethereum artwork for collectors who strive for social change and beyond. The first purchase will unlock member-only ability to unite monoliths into a new artwork and purchase the next edition of the collection. The unite mechanism will enable the NFT to merge and transform into the world of peace, harmony, love, and freedom. The collection of monoliths will take us through a journey of seeing the world through the eyes of various artists.

“United for freedom” is a unique project that calls humanity and the NFT community to unite in the spirit of hope, solidarity and caring. The consequences of this war will leave scars on the Ukrainian community, whose present courage, determination, and resistance are admired by many in the world and will be remembered for generations to come. Let’s all unite to support the Ukrainian community and their freedom.

