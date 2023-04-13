Unleash Your Inner Fashionista with These Sustainable Summer Picks

Summer is here, and it’s time to put away those heavy winter clothes and embrace lighter, brighter, and more colourful outfits.

With the change in season, comes the need to revamp your wardrobe, and what better way to do it than with the latest summer hues and accessories? Here are some uniquely styled labels to look out for as you prepare for the warmer months ahead.

Label Pernika, founded by the mother-daughter duo Rekha and Pernika Gupta, is a brand that celebrates artisanal handlooms and rich embroideries. Their collection of potli bags, dupattas, sarees, and more is a perfect blend of old-world aesthetics with a modern edgy twist. With inspiration drawn from various works ranging from Bandhej to Ajrakh to Patan ka Patola, each piece is handcrafted by highly talented artisans and craftsmen, making it a unique and unforgettable piece of art. From Zardosi to Persian to Petit Point to Pearls, their wide range of embroidery styles is sure to make a statement this summer.

Western Era is an ethical and visionary brand that is committed to crafting contemporary women's clothing using sustainable Indian fabrics. Their neutral colour palette and flowy designs are thoughtfully created to flatter all shapes, sizes, and skin tones, making every woman feel confident and comfortable. With a focus on sustainable fabrics, Western Era is a brand that is not only fashion-forward but also environmentally conscious. Their commitment to sustainability means that every piece in their collection has been crafted with utmost care and attention to detail, ensuring that you look and feel your best, while also doing your part for the planet. Be it a casual day at the beach or a glamorous party, Western Era's summer collection is designed to cater to every occasion and style, making it the perfect choice for the discerning fashionista who values both style and sustainability.

Urfaa is a sublime and conscious ethical brand that champions the art of slow fashion. With an unrelenting commitment to sustainability and ethical practices, they create garments that are a seamless blend of 90% naturally sourced fabrics and digital artworks. Each piece is a wearable form of art that tells a unique story, inspired by an elegant amalgamation of architecture and florals. Urfaa's designs exude a romantic and simplistic appeal, yet are infused with a touch of regal finesse that sets them apart from the rest. Embellished with exquisite hand-embroidered details, each garment is a testament to the brand's unwavering focus on quality, comfort, and timeless appeal. Perfectly suited for those who value both substance and style, Urfaa's collection is a celebration of artistry, sustainability, and an ode to the slow fashion movement.

Khamaj India is an epitome of class, grace, and sophistication, and offers an exquisite range of ethnic wear that is ideal for your summer wardrobe. With a plethora of options to choose from, their collection is a true testament to the brand's impeccable sense of style and attention to detail. Each garment is crafted with precision, ensuring that you stand out in a crowd and make a lasting impression. From elegant kurtas to chic palazzos, Khamaj India has something to suit every occasion, style, and preference. Whether it's a grand wedding or a casual family get-together, their collection is perfect for any occasion. So, if you're looking for a brand that exudes sophistication, style, and comfort, look no further than Khamaj India, the ultimate destination for all your ethnic wear needs.

This summer, it's time to embrace the essence of bold hues, intricate patterns, and sustainable fabrics to take your fashion game up a notch. Elevate your wardrobe with some of the most amazing picks that effortlessly combine distinctive styles and ethical values. Not only will you be making a statement, but also contribute to the greater good of the environment. The stunning collection of summer wear ensures that you stand out from the crowd, while staying true to your beliefs. These gorgeous ensembles promise to add a touch of elegance, class, and finesse to your everyday look, making you feel confident and beautiful. So, get ready to take the world by storm with these sustainable and fashionable pieces that are sure to leave a lasting impression.