Unleashing Potential in Fitness Vinayak Veer presented with Golden Glory Award 2023

Vinayak Veer , A dynamic strength and conditioning coach, won the “Most Profound Sports & Medicine Coach” award at Brands Impact’s Golden Glory Awards 2023. The event was graced by Parineeti Chopra which was recently held at the Leela, Mumbai.

Brands Impact established the Golden Glory Awards (GGA) with the aim of recognizing and celebrating the exceptional achievements of individuals and companies that are on a remarkable path to success. Golden Glory Awards highlight the talent and potential of people and companies who are starting or running successful enterprises. The Awards honor achievement, innovation, and the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Vinayak not only works as a coach but also holds the position of Head of Sports and Medicine at the Maharashtra Cricket Association. Additionally, he is a lifestyle influencer having fostered a deep passion for sports from a young age. Vinayak demonstrated exceptional talent in the realm of cricket. As a result, he was bestowed with the captaincy of the Uttar Pradesh cricket team across multiple age categories, including under 14, 17, and 19.

On the win, Vinayak said “"I felt good and it was a nice and rich experience for me to have received such an honour from none other than the Bollywood sensation Ms.Parineeti Chopra. I am obliged for being a part of this beautiful and prime event."

Driven by his unwavering passion for sports and medicine, Vinayak embarked on a journey to further his knowledge and expertise. He pursued his education at the prestigious American College of Sports and Medicine (ACSM), where he achieved remarkable distinctions in various certifications, including kinesiology, biomechanics, and physiology. Armed with this comprehensive foundation, Vinayak transformed his ardor for sports and wellness into a thriving profession, commencing his career as one of India's youngest health coaches in 2015. He highlights the alarming trend of young individuals succumbing to heart attacks in their 20s and 30s, emphasizing the need for considering health and fitness as essential parameters. He has conducted numerous seminars and personal training sessions and has received accolades for his work as a strength and conditioning coach for Indian cricketers, athletes, and celebrities. Vinayak's expertise in health training and sports medicine has been instrumental in the success of several budding sportspersons.

Apart from his other professional achievements, Vinayak has also been associated with shows like Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol as an Associate Director. He has previously participated in mixed martial arts in India and Triathlon overseas. He believes that India's fast-growing sports infrastructure can produce great talents in multiple sports events and that the sports industry will contribute significantly to India's GDP growth.

In his perspective, investing in one's health should be regarded as a paramount investment in life. One of Vinayak's key visions is promoting healthy eating habits as an integral component of body recovery, overall health and fitness lifestyle. He is adamant that even if individuals attain success in various aspects of life, such achievements are bound to be short-lived if they neglect their health. Vinayak firmly believes that fitness encompasses much more than mere exercise routines—it necessitates making lifestyle changes and placing a high priority on one's health and well-being. The Golden Glory Awards recognized his role in enhancing the fitness regimens of numerous beings.