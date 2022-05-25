Unlock Crypto's Full Potential: Ethereum (ETH), Logarithmic Finance (LOG), and Solana (SOL)

Picking crypto winners from a sea of potential winners or losers is not an easy task. The projects listed below have the potential to go on a tear.

What Is Happening In The Cryptosphere

The crypto industry has seen some winners and losers over the past couple of years. Many projects have grown from obscurity to net big gains for their early investors.

Others crumbled under the weight of their growth and either collapsed slowly or aggressively. History has a way of repeating itself. It is important for investors to carefully choose the projects they want to invest in.

This could be a new project in the presale stage such as Logarithmic Finance or flagship projects such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), or Chainlink (LINK).

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is a popular cryptocurrency due as it powers decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens, and other innovations within the crypto industry.

Over the years, Ethereum has slowed due to an increase in network activity. This has seen its transaction going up. Ethereum developers are deploying a fix for this through a series of upgrades that will lead to Ethereum 2.0. Ethereum 2.0 is the state in which the Ethereum network will switch from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).

The switch to PoS is highly anticipated and is mostly referred to as Ethereum Merge. The Ethereum Merge is expected to happen in August. It will usher in a new era where institutional investors will see the blockchain as environment-friendly. They will likely support the network and teams building on it.

The Ethereum Merge will see Ethereum cut its energy by 99%. More importantly, it will be scalable, and efficient, and the fees will not be sky-high. Ethereum is charging towards a period where it could be a potential crypto winner.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

It will be almost impossible to talk about possible crypto winners without mentioning Logarithmic Finance. It is a DeFi platform connecting investors with project creators. Its native currency is called the LOG token. LOG is a governance and utility token that takes centre stage within the Logarithmic Finance ecosystem.

Logarithmic Finance is in its presale stage and investors can scoop their LOG token using many leading cryptocurrency projects such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), ETH, DASH, and Tether (USDT) among others.

Although it is recent and has not been priced in the market yet, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) has already stood out to many investors by presenting the idea of a liquidity pool that should function as a bridge between users.

But most impressingly, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) employs Web 3.0 as the ecosystem’s underlying infrastructure which makes it truly decentralised.

The LOG token allows holders to vote on key decisions on the platform as well as buy new tokens at discount prices. Users can stake their LOG tokens to earn passive income. Holding LOG tokens is highly incentivized.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is a smart contract platform that promises security, stability, and high scalability. Solana has grown tremendously since its launch. The project promises to rope in more people into DeFi.

It has the potential to support 65,000 transactions per second with minimum transaction fees. This has led many developers to turn to the blockchain network in creating play-to-earn games and non-fungible tokens.

They adopt Solana (SOL) because they believe that it will make their projects faster and more scalable.

This growth fuels the development of the Solana ecosystem. In turn, this leads to SOL fetching a higher value on the open market.

Join Logarithmic Finance’s Presale:

https://logarithmic.finance/

https://presale.logarithmic.finance/register

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”