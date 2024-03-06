Unlock March's Tax-Saving Potential: Devdatta V. Tambe, ( AMFI Certified Mutual Funds Distributor), Recommends ELSS for utmost tax savings plus capital appreciation in most tax efficient way

Better flexibility than ULIP's as there are almost all mutual funds offering ELSS product.

As now we are entering into the last month of this Financial year 2023-24, i.e March month, so now lot of people must be looking out for a suitable tax saving instrument for under section 80C.

As me being into "Financial Investment Instrument Industry" for last more than 21 years.

According to my experience and observation in last 15 to 16 years ELSS (Equity Link Savings Scheme) in Mutual Funds have come up and proved its mettle being one of the best tax saving options under section 80C.

ELSS v/s other tax saving options -

Higher possibility of capital appreciation due to investment and equities. Shortest locking period of 3 years v/s taxing saving FD for 5 years, PPF for 15 years, ULIP's for 5 years, NSC for 5 years. SIP option is also available in ELSS for tax saving for as low as Rs. 500 per month. Better flexibility than ULIP's as there are almost all mutual funds offering ELSS product.

Thus, by investing in ELSS you can save tax and aim to create wealth through equities.

Section 80C of the income tax act 1961 allows tax payers to reduce their income by investing into ELSS.

So, to all valued investors "March is here so ELSS is there".

