Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Banner Banner
Home > Brand Media News > Unlock Marchs Tax Saving Potential Devdatta V Tambe AMFI Certified Mutual Funds Distributor Recommends ELSS for utmost tax savings plus capital appreciation in most tax efficient way
<< Back to Elections 2024

Unlock March's Tax-Saving Potential: Devdatta V. Tambe, ( AMFI Certified Mutual Funds Distributor), Recommends ELSS for utmost tax savings plus capital appreciation in most tax efficient way

Updated on: 06 March,2024 12:46 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Top

Better flexibility than ULIP's as there are almost all mutual funds offering ELSS product.

Unlock March's Tax-Saving Potential: Devdatta V. Tambe, ( AMFI Certified Mutual Funds Distributor), Recommends ELSS for utmost tax savings plus capital appreciation in most tax efficient way

As now we are entering into the last month of this Financial year 2023-24, i.e March month, so now lot of people must be looking out for a suitable tax saving instrument for under section 80C.


As me being into "Financial Investment Instrument Industry" for last more than 21 years.


According to my experience and observation in last 15 to 16 years ELSS (Equity Link Savings Scheme) in Mutual Funds have come up and proved its mettle being one of the best tax saving options under section 80C.


ELSS v/s other tax saving options -

  1. Higher possibility of capital appreciation due to investment and equities.
  2. Shortest locking period of 3 years v/s taxing saving FD for 5 years, PPF for 15 years, ULIP's for 5 years, NSC for 5 years.
  3. SIP option is also available in ELSS for tax saving for as low as Rs. 500 per month.
  4. Better flexibility than ULIP's as there are almost all mutual funds offering ELSS product.

Thus, by investing in ELSS you can save tax and aim to create wealth through equities.

Section 80C of the income tax act 1961 allows tax payers to reduce their income by investing into ELSS.

So, to all valued investors "March is here so ELSS is there".

Hurry Up.

To connect to know more about ELSS,

visit www.arthaparna.com

or

write an email to investorcare@arthaparna.com

Call / Whatsapp your queries : 96995 67938

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Brand Media
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK