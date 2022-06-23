Unlock your delicious senses - Sabka Club

Sabka Club plans to give its guests a luxurious dining experience at affordable prices.

Sabka Club has innovatively explored its sprawling space to create a heterogeneous environment. There's a section where the opulence of a typical zamindar's house is represented through the ornate-looking wrought iron chairs placed around a faux fountain, which captures the mood of a bygone era. Relish mouth-water dishes and potent drinks and celebrate the festival. Get classic cocktails and get high to enjoy your weekends with great music. Pratik Agarwal, brand owner, states, Sabka Club is all about community culture inspired by the warmth and essence of this City of Joy which celebrates life. An attempt has been made to capture the feel of Kolkata by using elements of architectural and interior design elements from an old era."

What makes Sabka Club unique is its spacious interiors, where attention to comfort has been given priority. The restaurant has an impressive collection of a few antique items, viz. the gramophone, radio, trophies, and a pendulum clock, enhancing its old-world charm! An extended section has used sports chandeliers, ornamented lampshades, a gigantic lotus painting covering a wall, rich upholstery with floral motifs, and black pillars adding to the colonial feel. Black and white checkered tiled flooring, white and grey colours, vibrantly rich velvet curtains, wooden furniture with the teak finish, unfinished walls and pink lotuses have all combined to create an interior that boasts of a mix of conventional and unique decor elements.

At SKC, the customer is spoilt for choice! Sab ke liye sab ka manpasand khana seems to be their motto-something for everyone. Thus the SKC'S menu includes a delectable variety of soups, salads, dim sums, sushi, pasta, burgers, pizzas, momos, select Chinese dishes, and desserts. From SKC's menu, the must-haves include Jalapeno Balls with cheese served with sriracha mayo and salsa dip; Cream Cheese Truffles oil dim sum, and Apna Special Nacho-SKC's take on nachos using chef's secret sauces.

Try their Asparagus Cream Cheese Sushi, Kolkata Style Fish Finger (Betki), Mushroom and Cheddar Bruschetta, Crispy Sesame Honey Chilli Fries, Chilli chicken Kolkata style, Bharwan Aloo, Classic Chicken Burger, Slice Chicken in Lemon Garlic Sauce with Chilli Garlic Noodles--but this is not the complete menu, of course! You ought to pay a visit to explore the culinary delights on offer!

With good food, Sabka Club has laid out a variety of drinks to complement the food platters. The 'Happy Hours' selection of drinks comes at affordable prices. It has some appetizing drinks, among which we are highlighting a few. But this place has a lot more to offer apart from the mentioned ones. You can select from a wide range of innovative drinks like Velvety Red Sangria with a popsicle, SKC Extra Strong LIIT, SKC Trash Can, Blueberry and Basil Mojito, Burnt Orange Ginger Basil Mojito, Pineapple Tandoori Smoked Margarita, Virgin Am Panna Gondhoraj Mojito, Aampanna and Gondhoraj Margarita Martini A-La-SKC, Blue Lychee Margarita. All these amazingly curated drinks will surely excite your senses.

Location: Haute Street Corporate Park, 86A, Topsia Road, 6th Floor, Kolkata, West Bengal 700046

Timing: Everyday 12:30pm-12am

Price For 2: Rs: 1500