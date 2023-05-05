Unlock Your Future with Aryya Roy – India’s Most Renowned Crystal Reiki Healer, Angel Card, Psychic, and Tarot Card Reader

Certified Karuna Holy Fire Reiki Master and Crystal Reiki healer Aryya Roy's take on creating calm with crystal Reiki is worth acknowledging.

Aryya Roy, who is a certified Angel Card Reader USUI Karuna Holy Fire Reiki Master, Tarot and Psychic Reader, Clairaudience, Kabbalah Healer, and Shambala Energy Healer, has been practising crystal reiki healing and tarot card reading for over a decade now. Over the years, her passion for bettering people's lives and her on-point healing skills have helped thousands of people worldwide. Her powerful tarot card reading and crystal healing practice have dissolved thousands of queries.

“Spiritual healing can help heal all your mental, emotional, and spiritual blocks by channelling God's energy. It can align all your chakras with healing, bringing joy to your energy system. At the same time, tarot card reading can spark a conversation with the therapist. It will help you find meaning in your life circumstances and identify solutions,” says Aryya.

Reiki is a prevalent form of spiritual healing. Aryya believes it is a simple yet powerful energy-healing practice. The Reiki practitioner channels the universal life force energy in this healing practice.

“Reiki healing is the powerhouse therapy for one's mind, body, and soul. It is prevalent when a child falls on his arm and scrapes the elbow, but as soon as the mother places her hand on the injury, the pain disappears,” adds Aryya.

Aryya Roy's journey to becoming one of India's top Reiki crystal healers and tarot card readers is quite interesting. She shares that she first realized her powers in the United States, learning Karuna healing and crystal healing. After pursuing many courses in spiritual healing and tarot card reading, she returned to India. At the time, she had no plans to pursue her career in this field.

"I was 12 years old when I started seeing dreams. I thought they were bad dreams or good dreams. Then, I realized that what I saw wasn't a dream but a reality. It happened with people for real. I started seeing the past and the future of the people. And I knew I could influence them to take the right step and walk in the right direction. So, they could save themselves from a tragedy," says Aryya, the acclaimed tarot card reader and crystal Reiki healer.

When her mother became unwell due to a diabetic health issue, she noticed how her mother became very short-tempered and impatient. Aryya's belief in tarot reading and psychic mediums motivated her to reach out to the best practitioners to find a solution. However, she was let down by most of them. She felt they were only in it for the money, not the cause. This was when she decided to turn her passion into a profession. And today, she is one of the most recognized faces in the tarot card reading and spiritual healing industry.

"Crystals not only have natural energy but can bring life balance. They are incredibly helpful in speeding up the healing ability of the body. They can collect the Reiki flowing through you. When Reiki is combined with crystal healing, the power of healing gets tenfold. They can multiply their effect and magnify your energy and intent manifold," Aryya explains.

Aryya Roy has studied biotechnology and genetic engineering in London. She studied Reiki and tarot card reading while she was there. Her spiritual healing tendencies are not limited to Reiki and crystal healing. She is also one highly established tarot card reader. She uses Angel Connection and Spirit Guidance for "Angel Card Reading." She has completed her Bachelor's degree in Divine Spirituality from the University of Edinburg in Scotland, United Kingdom. She was Tarot Certified by the Academy of Tarot in 2012.

She has vast experience and interactions with globally certified psychics. Her accurate and precise tarot card readings have helped many people overcome their obstacles in life. This has helped her acquire many certifications and accreditations in the field. Her Instagram and YouTube channel give the general public valuable insights into building purposeful lives.