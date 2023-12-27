Breaking News
Mumbai: Debris at Kurla station hinder commuters
Mumbai: After taking over from MMRDA, BMC to audit city bridges
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road passes crucial load test
Mumbai: BMC gets into action mode on pollution
Mumbai: 2 fishermen die mysteriously, while 4 others hospitalised
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Brand Media News > Unlocking Potential M K Protein Limited Emerges as a Lucrative Investment Opportunity

Unlocking Potential: M K Protein Limited Emerges as a Lucrative Investment Opportunity

Updated on: 27 December,2023 03:44 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Read this story on Inquilab.Com

Top

K Protein Limited, listed on both NSE and BSE, is currently priced at around 80 INR, making it an attractively affordable option for investors.

Unlocking Potential: M K Protein Limited Emerges as a Lucrative Investment Opportunity


In the dynamic world of stock markets, the pursuit of shares that promise impressive returns in a short period while holding the potential for becoming multi-baggers over the long term is a constant quest for investors. Today, we bring forth exciting news in this pursuit, focusing on M K Protein Limited, a company listed on both NSE and BSE exchanges.


The current market price of M K Protein Limited stands at approximately 80 INR, capturing the attention of stock market experts and analysts. Projections indicate that over the next 3 to 6 months, this share could exhibit significant growth, potentially reaching up to 400 INR. Looking further ahead, there is a tantalizing prospect that this 80 INR share might surge to an impressive 1000 INR within the next 3 years. What adds to the allure of this opportunity is the stellar past performance of the stock, delivering returns of up to 1000% in the last year.


Let's delve into the fundamental analysis of the company.


M K Protein Limited, listed on both NSE and BSE, is currently priced at around 80 INR, making it an attractively affordable option for investors. With a market capitalization of approximately 1100 crores, the stock is not only reasonably priced but is also trading below its price-to-book value. In the previous financial year, the company reported a total income of 76 crores. However, the anticipation of substantial export orders from Africa and Sri Lanka has led experts to project a remarkable increase in the company's total income, reaching around 225 crores in the fiscal year 2023-2024. This implies a potential surge of up to 300% in the company's total income for the current fiscal year. Furthermore, the recent appreciation of the dollar is expected to boost the company's operating profit margins, with an estimated increase from 5% to a robust 10%. These fundamental factors have led market experts to forecast a significant upswing in the share price over the next 3 to 6 months, potentially reaching 400 INR.

Now, let's explore the technical analysis of the company.

The stock charts of M K Protein Limited have been consolidating in the range of 75 to 85 INR over the past 6 months, forming a compelling double bottom formation. According to moving averages and trend oscillators, the stock is currently in a strong BUY zone, indicating the potential for substantial growth. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also supports a strong BUY recommendation for the stock.

In conclusion, considering the comprehensive analyses and recommendations from market experts, M K Protein Limited emerges as a compelling investment opportunity. Priced at around 80 INR, the stock has a target of 400 INR over the next 3 to 6 months, with a long-term projection of 1000 INR over the next 3 years.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK