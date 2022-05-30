Unlu launches Singing Talent Show on Smule to support singing talents across India

The first-of-its-kind opportunity to provide a platform for singing talents across India to showcase their abilities and learn from mentors at Unlu digitally.

Abhay Jodhpurkar

Participants get a chance to jam with and & get feedback from playback singer Abhay Jodhpurkar, who is known for singing for Shah Rukh Khan in the film Zero.

Taking a step ahead in supporting India's singing talents to build careers in music, Unlu has launched the first-of-its-kind Singing Talent Show on Smule. The partnership leaves no stones unturned to woo the untapped yet talented creators of India by finding and launching them in the industry.

Apart from giving wings to their dreams, the show will give participants a chance to showcase their talents in front of leading playback singer and show’s judge Abhay Jodhpurkar who rose to fame after singing for actor Shah Rukh Khan in film Zero. Going forward, the company is also planning to launch more such digital talent shows to look out for best talents globally.

Commenting on this, Tansha Batra, Head - Partnerships of Unlu, said, “India has a large number of singing talent which is unexplored and if given a chance, they can perform at a global stage, mesmerizing the whole world. By using digital mediums, we want to hunt this talent from across India and help them build their music career. This is our third such Talent IP in the last two months & we are expected to launch many more, as the hunt for talent never finishes.”

Recognizing that many talented singers are using Smule focused on Karaoke for practice, the brand is utilizing this opportunity to find great singers in India. This is the first time it is giving participants a chance to win the show and also to excel in their music career. The top 60 singers will lead to further training of 3 months led by the Unlu team at no cost. Here, the mentors will help them in launching their first singles. This is a great opportunity for people even in the remotest corner of the country to present their talent by using just a smartphone and the internet.

“The connective power of music has never been more evident than it is in today’s world,” said Bill Bradford, President of Smule, “Smule attracts talented vocalists from every corner of the globe, and India is no exception. We’re excited to partner with Unlu for our next big talent search and are proud to be the platform where the next generation of singers can flex their singing and performance skills. We’re looking forward to receiving submissions from the stars of tomorrow,” he said.

The show is the best example of how Unlu is utilizing digital mediums to unlock new possibilities to support young talent. Notably, the participants here will get a chance to choose from singing in Hindi, Tamil, or Malayalam. They will get feedback from the judges and support from mentors at Unlu. It had launched a similar IP called Unlu Singing Stars on the Social Video platform, Triller recently.

Unlu is a one-of-a-kind platform that enables learners from different fields such as music, writing, and acting, among others to build careers and relationships with living legends, fellow creators, and mentors. The startup aims to become the biggest platform in monetizable content creation.