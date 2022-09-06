UnMath School- Experience Math like never before!

In their efforts to transform the impression of mathematics around the world, UnMath has mentored over 10,000 teachers and over 50,000 children to date

There is always the possibility of a downturn in innovation in our curriculum, especially in mathematics. Our youth frequently tend to express frustration with their math classes. Continuous exposure to repetitive techniques to solve mathematical problems can obviously be intimidating. In a rush to finish the problems, textbooks become tedious and repetitive, and as a result, students begin to lose interest in the subject, and a fear associated with "math" begins to grow.

Nevertheless, in 2012, with the ambition of developing a creative approach to learning an ordinary subject through innovative ideas and creativity, Mr. Divesh Bathija and Mrs. Raashi Bathija founded UnMath School- Math Beyond Textbooks.

UnMath School discards the stereotype that math is bland or tedious. UnMath is more than just numbers. To provide learners with an opportunity to look at math beyond their curriculum, this brand has integrated programs and initiatives that will aid in envisioning and perceiving the application of mathematics in the things that we enjoy doing the most. UnMath School believes that mathematics should not be limited to textbooks. They work with a creative approach in several online and offline approaches to facilitate learners to comprehend the application of mathematics around them.

Following thorough research, their team of experts carefully crafted the CREI model, based on which UnMath established programs for both schools and learners. C is for Creativity- This component of the model targets the issue of monotony that is associated with the subject. R stands for Relevance- This segment responds to a question that every math educator has been asked by their students: "Where am I going to use this in my life?" E is for Exploration- This section explicitly indicates that until and unless a child explores a notion on his own, it is nearly impossible to make him fully comprehend the charm and relevance of the notion in the actual world. I stand for Investigation- This aspect of the approach urges learners to consider the apparent lack of Math in a specific concept and the consequences.

UnMath provides an excellent range of programs for schools and students, allowing them to experience the application of mathematics in the activities they enjoy the most. Whether through Math Hotspots for schools, which turn the school campus into a Math museum or through Math clinics, which assist learners in developing a sense of style for the concepts by relating them to the world around them, UnMath never fails to incorporate creativity into mathematics.

UnMath also provides professional development for teachers and corporate math. Right from developing and transforming Math classrooms to connecting the industry with academics, their team never struggles to break the chains of monotony that surround Mathematics.

Over the last ten years, the creative mathematics curriculum initiative of Divesh Bathija, co-founder of UnMath School, has been incorporated in over 250 schools in India, Nepal, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka, training over 50,000 students and mentoring over 10,000 teachers.

Raashi Bathija, named one of the top ten start-up founders in our country and the co-founder of UnMath, communicates her real hardcore business acumen as well as vast research skills, boosting UnMath School to higher levels of performance and accomplishment.

Inclined to go above and beyond for the company and each other, co-founders and life partners, Divesh and Raashi are always thrilled to see youngsters fall in love with math through UnMath School .

