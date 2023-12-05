Unsung heroes: Celebrating stories of dignity among gig workers

As digital technologies continue to bridge societal chasms, more people are finding themselves in the same room as those from vastly different socio-economic backgrounds.

Today, virtual transactions and app-based services dominate the way we do business. In this bustle of the digital age, it’s easy to take for granted the efforts of the gig workers who power this platform economy.

Urban Company highlights one such story in its recent digital film.

In a poignant scene from the video, a seemingly routine bathroom cleaning service becomes a powerful narrative about societal perceptions surrounding blue-collar work.

The interaction between a service partner and a young boy takes an unexpected turn when the boy innocently asks if the service partner ended up in his line of work because he wasn't good at studies.

As the boy’s mother looks on in horror, the professional breaks the awkward silence with a smile assuring him that grades don’t matter if you studied well. Just as it doesn’t matter what you do when you grow up, as long as you do it well.

"In a society like India where what you’ll do with your life, and what will be your life’s best work has everything to do with your past, where you’re from, and where you were born, we believe investments in skill development have the power to shift the generational trajectories, to elevate the status and stature of blue collar workers in society," says Tarun Menon, Director – Marketing, Urban Company.

Salon Professional Rekha Rajput remembers the day she began her 15-day training when she joined Urban Company. At the training, she honed her core skills and learnt soft skills and customer service. Today, Rajput shows up to work in a crisply ironed uniform and a smile on her face. If she faces an irate customer, she’s patient with them and professional.

She says, “Earlier, when I’d go to people’s homes to do the same job, few took me seriously. Now, with the Urban Company t-shirt, people see me differently. They respect me, speak to me politely, and refer to me as ma’am.”

Much has been written about India’s demographic dividend and why skilling is key to unlock it. But beyond the numbers is a compelling story: skilling is the silver bullet in every corporation’s and our nation’s arsenal to help people take pride in what they do.

Urban Company's commitment to this philosophy is evident in its substantial investments, with â¹250 crore dedicated to skill development, including â¹72 crore in the previous year alone. Over 50,000 service partners have benefited from the sessions held at over 200 in-person training centres across India, a collaborative effort with the National Skill Development Council of India.

Like Rajput, Abdul Alim Khan is also an Urban Company professional. “I used to work four hours at a bakery; I’d burn my fingers every day in the oven but would still have to work till 1.30 am,” he recollects. “Then, I learnt how to service air conditioners and started working at a local AC service centre. It was hard work but very little money.”

A chance encounter with a friend who recommended Urban Company changed Khan’s life. With his earnings, Khan has built a home for his parents, bought himself one in Mumbai and has taken over the running of the household. He recounts this as a matter of pride. “I continue to work hard,” Khan says, “The difference is that I’m getting paid well for it now.”

For several service partners, the impact of these skilling sessions goes beyond financial gains. The company’s annual ESG report highlights the increased dignity these professionals experience in society, within their families, communities, and among customers.

Somnath Hadapad, a Men’s Grooming Professional from Bengaluru, is yet another example. Hadapad worked at a barber shop for 19 years before he started working for Urban Company. He says, “There’s a difference between a ‘barber’ and an ‘Urban Company Professional’. After my training, I have been given the status of an expert. I’ve learnt new skills and I meet new people who show me the respect I deserve. These things matter.”

For businesses, skill development isn't just a business investment but a catalyst for societal pride and the real power is in supporting the people who make it work.