“Unveiling Serendipity”A Solo show featuring a multidisciplinary artist Tongji Philip Qian in Kismat Art Gallery

"Unveiling Serendipity": A Captivating Journey of Art and Chance Exhibition

Tongji Philip Qian with his artwork

Kismat Art x Cosmic Heart Gallery proudly presents "Unveiling Serendipity," a mesmerizing exhibition that celebrates the mystical allure of serendipity and the boundless depths of artistic expression. This transformative showcase features the captivating works of acclaimed artist Tongji Philip Qian, inviting art enthusiasts on an emotional and thought-provoking journey.

Through Tongji's woodblock prints, viewers are immersed in a world where intention and chance intertwine, revealing the unpredictable beauty that emerges from their harmonious interplay. With each intricate carving, Tongji showcases his unwavering dedication to his craft, infusing his art with a profound sense of vulnerability and resilience.

This exhibition invites visitors to contemplate the interconnectedness of chance and artistic expression, encouraging them to embrace the unknown and find beauty in the unexpected. Tongji's prints evoke a sense of wonder, urging us to reflect on the fragility and resilience of our journeys.

Join us for the exhibition, at Kismat Art Gallery nestled in Shop No. 3, 3rd Pasta Lane, Market, opposite Colaba, Railway Colony, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai. Immerse yourself in the transformative power of art and serendipity, as Tongji Philip Qian's masterful woodblock prints unveil the profound beauty that emerges when we surrender to the magic of chance. The exhibition will be on display till mid August.

Artworks by Tongji Philip Qian

Curator’s Note:

Jalpa H. Vithalani, the Creative Head and Director of the Cosmic Heart Gallery, has expressed her admiration for Qian's work. She sees his woodblocks as magnificent works of art, and hosting his exhibition at her gallery has been an intriguing prospect. Witnessing Qian's dedication and the creative process behind his woodblock prints has left a lasting impact on her. Vithalani recognizes the symbiotic relationship between Qian's artistic vision and the cosmic elements, resulting in a truly unique and compelling body of work.

Mr. Vinod Solanki, Director, Kismat Art Gallery

“Step into the captivating world of "Unveiling Serendipity" where the delicate dance of chance and intention unfolds. Tongji Philip Qian's woodblock prints invite you to experience the profound beauty that emerges from embracing the unpredictable. Each carving embodies the artist's unwavering dedication and the vulnerability of human creation. As a curator, I am humbled by Tongji's ability to harness fortune, inviting us to reflect on the fragility and resilience of our journeys. Let the gorgeous prints ignite a sense of wonderment within you, as we celebrate the endless possibilities that arise when we surrender to the magic of chance,”

From: 28th June to 15th August 2023

