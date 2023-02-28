Unveiling the Beauty Secrets of the UAE: Bollywood Actor Karishma Raj Soni and Dubai-based Entrepreneur Rohit Sharma Launch a Unique Makeup Line

Bollywood Actor Karishma Raj Soni and Dubai-Based Serial Entrepreneur Rohit Sharma Unveil Their Plans to Launch a Distinctive Makeup Brand for the UAE and Middle East Markets.

Dubai, UAE - Bollywood actor Karishma Raj Soni and Dubai-based serial entrepreneur Rohit Sharma have announced the upcoming launch of their new makeup line, designed specifically for the UAE and Middle East markets. The brand aims to offer high-quality, exclusive products that cater to the unique needs and cultural traditions of the local community.

Growing up in a family with deep ties to Bollywood cinema, Karishma has always had a passion for the arts and has developed an intrinsic creativity that she wishes to translate into her first makeup brand. Helping her bring this artistic vision to life is Sharma, a veteran serial entrepreneur who calls Dubai his home and holds a diverse portfolio of businesses in various countries.

Combining Karishma's knowledge of the latest trends in beauty and fashion with Sharma's proven business acumen and corporate experience, the collaboration aims to introduce a distinctive makeup brand to the market that has not been seen before. The products have been formulated according to the highest global standards in quality and safety, ensuring an unrivalled beauty experience for both women and men.

"We are excited to bring a new makeup line to the UAE and Middle East markets that truly reflects the unique needs and cultural traditions of the local community," said Karishma. "We want to offer high-quality, exclusive products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers."

"The products we plan to launch are extremely exclusive and not yet available in the market, even with major brands," said Sharma. "We are confident that our brand will stand out in the market, and we are excited to see the response of our customers."

The brand will cater to the unique needs of the local community, keeping in mind their religious beliefs and cultural traditions. The products will be exclusively available in the UAE and Middle East markets, with the aim of expanding globally in the future.

The upcoming makeup line will be launched in the second quarter of 2023, with the faces of the brand set to represent a young generation of consumers from all over the world. Building on Sharma's extensive business network, the products will be initially available online through various platforms and will be distributed across the UAE and worldwide through his Dubai-based operations partners, Anand and Gayatri Jeswani.

"We believe that our brand will resonate with a young generation of consumers who value quality, exclusivity, and uniqueness," said Sharma. "We are confident that our brand will be a game-changer in the makeup industry and look forward to bringing our products to customers worldwide."

The launch of this exquisite range of cosmetic products is highly anticipated and is expected to make a significant impact in the makeup industry. More details about the products will be announced before the launch date.

About Karishma Raj Soni and Rohit Sharma

Karishma Raj Soni is a Bollywood actor with a deep passion for the arts. She has worked in various movies and is known for her exceptional talent and creativity.

Rohit Sharma is a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur with a diverse portfolio of businesses in various countries. He has a proven track record of success and is known for his business acumen and corporate experience.

Together, Karishma and Sharma aim to bring a new makeup brand to the UAE and Middle East markets that cater to the unique needs and cultural traditions of the local community. They believe in providing high-quality, exclusive products that offer an unrivalled beauty experience for both women and men.

For more information and details, contact

Rohit Sharma

rohit@veintiunabelleza.com

karishma@veintiunabelleza.com

www.veintiunabelleza.com