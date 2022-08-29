Unveiling the winners of The Super Indian Brand award 2022, 1st edition hosted by Blossom Media

The Super India brand award is an effort to highlight the achievements of brands/companies from across India and applaud them for their commendable contribution to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission.

To commemorate 75thAzaadikaamritmahotsav, the 1st edition of The Super India Brand of the Year award conceptualised by Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd. was held virtually on August 27, 2022, and the following companies were recognised for their role in shaping modern India.

The glimpse of the winners of The Super Indian Brand Award 2022 in alphabetical order, along with their respective categories:

Adil Computers (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Emerging business In Laptop & Computer sales and service.

Abyaz textiles (Thane, Maharashtra) Emerging business in the textile sector.

Alwan Care (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Emerging start-up business for healthy food products.

AM Consulting Services (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Emerging brand for finance, HR & legal consulting Services.

Amfah India Trading Pvt. Ltd (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Emerging brand in providing air treatment solutions & indoor air quality products.

Asawa Insulation Pvt. Ltd (Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra) Emerging HVAC player in manufacturing eco-friendly pre-insulated panels.

Bharathi TMT (Kochi, Kerala ) Emerging Brand in Manufacturing of TMT Re-bars.

C&B EcogenPvt. Ltd (Kolkata, West Bengal) Emerging Power sector brand for designing control panels and sales & service of generator sets.

Cosmos International Human Resource LLP (Mumbai, Maharashtra) is an Emerging Company providing human resources to the GCC countries.

Durgapur Engineering Company Ltd (Kolkata, West Bengal) Emerging engineering machine manufacturing company of the year.

Emporio Marketing Pvt. Ltd (Noida, Uttar Pradesh) Emerging Digital Marketing Agency of the year.

Enggific Engineering and Scientific Lab (Hyderabad, Telangana) is an Emerging Brand supplying engineering & scientific laboratory equipment.

Ensconce Business Process Consulting Services LLP (Bangalore, Karnataka) is an Emerging Company providing business management consultancy.

EtchON Marks Control Pvt Ltd (Aurangabad, Maharashtra) is an Emerging Company in the Manufacturing of Capital Goods.

Feminist Foundation (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) Emerging Human Right Organisation for Equality.

Hari Om Enterprises (Ankleshwar, Gujarat) is an Emerging company in the chemical business sector.

H.Karmali (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Emerging event Décor company of the year.

Infoware Systems and Solutions Pvt. Ltd.( Hyderabad, Telangana) Emerging brand in software consultancy and training.

Lansteel Projects Pvt Ltd (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) is an Emerging brand in Manufacturing & structural construction services.

MaksonSheetmetal Fabrication Pvt. Ltd. (Ahmedabad, Gujarat) Emerging Brand in Industrial Fabrication Manufacturing.

Martin Motors (Dwarka, New Delhi) Emerging rand in the petrochemical sector.

Pooja Machines Pvt. Ltd. (Pathankot, Punjab) Emerging brand in manufacturing consumer durables, electrical products & transformers distribution.

PramadaFinserv Pvt Ltd (Ranchi, Jharkhand) Emerging Brand in Personal financial services & management.

Quadrant MeasurmentsPvt. Ltd. (Nashik, Maharashtra ) Emerging brand in the Manufacturing of electronics test and measurement instruments.

Rajdeep Traders (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) Emerging Brand in Eco-friendly & Unique fuel-saving technology in the automobile sector.

Remedial Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (Ambala Cantt, Haryana) Emerging Innovative Pharmaceutical company of the year.

SK Ensure Machinery Pvt. Ltd. (Faridabad, Haryana) is an Emerging company in the Manufacturing of printing machines.

Smeransh Foundation (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Emerging NGO working to make India Hunger Free.

SPEL Technologies Pvt. Ltd.( Pune, Maharashtra) Emerging brand in Capacitors, Supercapacitors, and advanced battery manufacturing.

The Islamic Kid Store (Thane, Maharashtra) is an Emerging E-Commerce brand for Muslim Lifestyle Products.

Triant Aluminium (Amritsar, Punjab) Emerging brand in the fenestration industry for innovative Aluminium System Doors & Windows solutions.

Blossom Media is a media, marketing, and event company with a decade of experience. Blossom Media's upcoming event, www.greendotexpo.com is a B2C and B2B exhibition of vegetarian and vegan consumer products in association with IVVF Limited, UK. The Greendot Expo India will be held on November 11- 13th in Mumbai's heritage Islam Gymkhana ground. Concurrent with the expo, the Best Veg Brand of India Award will be given to Indian brands that have revolutionised the vegetarian & Vegan industry and have made significant contributions to this vertical.

