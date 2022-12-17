Upgrade your personal space with an incredible range of customizable neon signs by Neon Attack!

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 December,2022 06:14 PM IST
Neon light signs have been trending in the market recently. Everyone wants a customized LED neon light or FloRo Neon Sign for their workspace or home décor. A new obsession towards including neon lights in the aesthetics of a home or workspace décor has been observed mainly with the new-age influencers.


 



You must have witnessed that many influencers, media houses, studios, cafes, and lounges use customized neon lights to enhance the look and feel of the place. Neon Attack is the first brand to introduce the trend and culture of neon signs in India, among others. They are based in Hyderabad and were established by two brothers, Mr. Hardik Kedia and Mr. Kartik Kedia.


 

Neon Attack marked its foundation in 2020 when the world was going through a bad phase of the pandemic. Due to this, people were keen on buying online and binge shopping for anything and everything possible to redecorate their homes or workspaces. Looking at this customer behavior, Neon Attack hit the right spot. It launched its brand online with the first-mover advantage in India. 

The brand, Neon Attack focuses on the flourishing magic of neon signs in India and how they entirely change the vibe of a place. They want to give everyone in India the freedom to create their own space based on their personalities and ideas. They want to convert the aspirations of their customers into reality and inspire them in their work with exclusive neon signs.

 

Neon Attack's neon signs have premium quality, with a one-year warranty for replacement or repairs while in use or in transit. With the world-class craftsmanship of neon signs in India, they even provide an efficient live preview to their customers while customizing the signs. A well-equipped use of technology and brain is what Neon Attack is all about. 

 

With various colors, from white, pink, green, red, blue, yellow, violet, and so on, the customization process becomes easier for the customers and Neon Attack as a brand. They have even launched a new technology in neon lights known as "Floro," the first-ever controllable color-changing technology in neon lights worldwide. They offer approximately 1 million color options and 200+ flow modes in Floro, and they can be controlled from any smartphone.

