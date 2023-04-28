upGrad’s Study Abroad model set to revolutionize the concept of overseas education; witnesses higher demand in just 2 years

Ankur Dhawan, President – Study Abroad

upGrad Abroad, also a part of the study abroad arm of Asia’s largest integrated career skilling and workforce Development company introduced a range of Accel programs for aspiring learners who look forward to building a career outside of India in 2021. The format cuts down their onshore course tenure & costs while allowing them to make a seamless transition from a 9-5 working regime to rigorous academia abroad. This pioneering model gave our learners an increased equity in their higher education journey and enabled them to make a cross-domain selection from over 100 courses and 60+ universities across Australia, Canada, Finland, France Germany, the UK & the US. It also supported them in accelerating their academic progress and enhanced their career outcomes in disciplines such as STEM, Business, Management, Fine Arts and Hospitality.

Breakthrough Program structure: Accel programs leverage content, technology, and student services to effectuate online or blended study abroad programs, at scale. It allows our learners to pursue initial coursework in emergent domains in India and get their coursework recognized across all our 60+ partner universities worldwide and avail of the usual post-study work rights. With this, not only are our learners saving a significant cost of living and tuition fees, but they also ease into the academic rigour and re-develop expertise in their chosen discipline of study prior to moving abroad.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is to have a futuristic approach that can withhold any impending shocks. With the rapid digitization of the Indian education system, inventive solutions are being introduced to help learners adapt to this new model while also supporting them achieve their career aspirations. Hybrid programs provide access, affordability & equity across upGrad Abroad’s portfolio while also retaining the global exposure & on-campus learning components that further presents the perfect amalgamation of both worlds. With Accel Programs, upGrad Abroad envisages bringing more autonomy to meet learners' aspirations. By bringing relevant and future-proof skills together on one platform, it has managed to receive higher enrollments from the metros and tier 2 & 3 cities including Pune, Jaipur, Kochi, Nagpur, Vijayawada, etc. Our website garners a steep 2.5M traffic monthly and continues to grow manifold with over 1 lakh monthly queries.



Innovation driving the maximum ROI for our learners: We also host frequent international university fairs under the banner name of Global Uni Expo across metros and tier-2 cities. It provides a platform for all study abroad aspirants to understand the Accel program model 1-on-1 with Uni representatives and what it entails for their education and career trajectory abroad. Having hosted more than 10,000+ learners in over 25 offline Expos in India & Vietnam, the credibility of the Accel programs has grown significantly in the last few quarters. Having achieved 200% YOY growth in 2022, upGrad’s Study Abroad arm is all set to record higher enrollments in FY24 and is projected to cross INR 500 crore of annual gross revenue in the same fiscal. Thus, the main impetus lies in helping learners accelerate their careers in emerging domains and interdisciplinary fields through Accel programs.

Accel programs utilize the hybrid learning model to mitigate challenges posed by the traditional education system. Whether we talk of the accessible learning experience, increased flexibility, pace of program or the digital tools, pedagogical approach & value created the return on an international hybrid degree is potentially 4X in comparison. Moving from the expected boom in hybrid programs during the covid phase to now experiencing continual and sustained growth over the course of the past 2 years, they provide the best of both worlds and are here to stay as the future of transnational education.