UpOnly Successfully Draws in Huge Names in Investment

The gaming-to-earn crypto platform kicked off in 2021 and showed no signs of slowing down.

UpOnly is the first-ever decentralized game-to-earn crypto platform. They have garnered massive support from investors simply because of their project's sheer scale and innovation. With one eye on the future, this innovative team is set to create a platform that provides game developers with astonishing levels of analytical feedback but also allows them access to enough data to predict gaming results the next time around. Companies could use this tech to play out NFT and crypt scenarios before developing the entire project. It could save time, money, and effort and make the world of gaming more fun for all of us.

Interested? So were some of the other big names in investing in 2022.

UpOnly Launched an Online Show In April

After the first funding rounds, the brand was so successful that it threw an online show to celebrate. In April 2022, several vital investors got to join in the fun. They offered trading in UPO, the UpOnly cryptocurrency that everyone is excited about, for a share in a gigantic pot of 60,000 USDT The game rewarded those who registered and collaborated with the KuCoin brand. Together, the online show was hugely successful.

Welcoming Big Names in Investing into the UpOnly Fold

With such incredible foresight into the future of NFTs, cryptocurrency, and gaming, it’s no wonder this firm attracted massive interest in the early funding rounds. The UpOnly team was so inundated with successful applicants that they could choose their support as a result. This led to some interesting choices, each of which has something to contribute to the potential future success of the project.

One of the most notable investors is Nakamoto Games, whom you may have heard of. This group aims to be the most powerful new gaming ecosystem for play-to-earn gaming. The two brands were keen to partner with one another since both projects mutually benefit each other. Just as UpOnly is the first decentralized play-to-earn platform, Nakamoto Games seek to be the first project that streams on-chain mainnet data to the UpOnly platform.

This interest was complimented by MoonStarter, the leading multi-chain launchpad platform. When combined, all three companies have what it takes to create paly-to-earn projects, end to end. MoonStarter will sell the tokens on behalf of the UpOnly project. As well as supporting both brands with $UPO, they can help manage KOLs using their essential industry knowledge.

There are plenty of other impressive brand names involved in the project. Brands such as Chateau Crypto, Skyman Ventures, and ZBS Capital contribute something worthwhile to the UpOnly platform. With such massive weight behind their project, we can’t wait to see what impact the UpOnly platform has on the gaming world.