Uptown Rent a Car Just Got Even More Upscale with New Lamborghinis and Ferraris

Uptown Car Rental, one of the fastest growing car rental companies in Dubai and United Arab Emirates, has added two new Lamborghinis , two Ferrari F8s and audies to its fleet of luxury vehicles. Owned by Bilal Mohamad and Ghazwan Asaad, Uptown has been growing steadily over the past few years with an increasing fleet of top-of-the-line luxury cars, making them one of the best choices in the city.



The latest additions to our ever-growing fleet

As of today, we are proud to announce that we have two new Lamborghinis and two new Ferraris, all brand new for 2022. With these latest additions, our fleet now consists of some of the most luxurious and elite cars on the market. If you're looking for the ultimate driving experience, look no further than Uptown Car Rental. Our founders, CEO Bilal Mohamad and Ghazwan Asaad, have always been committed to providing our customers with only the best of the best, and these latest additions are sure to exceed all expectations. The Audi A3 is a well-known favorite among drivers who prefer a more relaxed ride, while the Q7 has just enough room for your entire family (or friends) and can handle any terrain you throw at it. Ferrari's F8 is an absolutely gorgeous supercar which will give you unparalleled performance; while its sister car, the Lamborghini Huracan STO offers pure elegance combined with flawless handling. All in all, if luxury is what you seek then Uptown Car Rental should be your first choice!

What you need to know about renting a Lamborghini

You must know lamborgini is an Italian supercar maker that creates cars of both sports cars and luxury vehicles. There are two types of models: Huracan and Aventador. One thing to note about these models is that they have less room than your average car, which may not be ideal if you're going on a long trip or have children with you. If you want to take the best care possible of your new exotic car, we recommend taking advantage of their complimentary insurance policy as well as their 24-hour roadside assistance service, which offers assistance for anything from tire changes to jump starts and lockouts. .

Things to remember when renting from Uptown

If you're looking to turn heads when driving around Dubai, Uptown is the rental company for you.

-Uptown offers the newest and most luxurious models of cars for rent in Dubai.

-Their fleet now includes two Lamborghinis, two Ferrari F8s, and several Audi models.

-The company was founded by Bilal Mohamad and Gazwan Assad, and is currently run by Bilal Mohamad.

-They have a wide variety of brands available, including BMW, Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi and more.

All of their vehicles are in impeccable condition and are among the best in the world. For those who don't know where to start, Uptown Rent A Car also has an easy filter system on their website that allows customers to find exactly what they need.

The number of reason why you should rent from us

Uptown car rental is the number one reason why you should rent from us because we have been in business for over 10 years. We are always looking to expand our fleet, so if there's a specific type of vehicle that you need, please let us know. We can't wait to hear from you! Our exotic cars are perfect for special occasions like weddings, proms, and more. We offer 24/7 customer service as well as airport pickup & drop-off at no extra cost. You're never far away from your ride when you're renting from Uptown car rental. All of our cars are fully maintained. When you rent from us, you get peace of mind knowing that we will take care of any problems before they arise.