Breaking News
Mumbai's 9 wards without full-time Officers: Aaditya on water-logging issue
Container suffers brake fail in Airoli; at least six to seven vehicles damaged
Mumbai: Police issues guidelines for property owners, check advisory for renting
BREAKING: Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai
McDonald's north and east franchisee puts tomato off the menu as price soars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Urban NXT Your Passport to Indias Premier Opulence

Urban NXT Your Passport to India's Premier Opulence

Updated on: 07 July,2023 07:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Top

In a world where luxury has become synonymous with exclusivity and aspiration, Urban NXT has emerged as India's first-ever luxury content platform.

Urban NXT Your Passport to India's Premier Opulence


 


 


Romin Ganatra (Founder, Urban NXT), a successful property consultant with an innate fascination for opulence, Urban NXT has quickly garnered attention and established itself as a hub for all things luxurious. Embrace unbridled extravagance and satiate your cravings for opulence at Urban NXT - The Unrivaled Sanctuary Of Lavishness.


Romin Ganatra's journey to creating Urban NXT  hit an epiphany when these motivating, steady  public cheers, converged to a sharper outcome. As a passionate luxury advocate, he showcased his adoration for opulence through a captivating YouTube video. The video swiftly gained momentum, garnering over 500,000 views in less than 3 months. Leveraging the influence of social media with unwavering dedication and years of meticulous planning, Urban NXT has emerged triumphant, fueled by consistent efforts and unwavering public support.

Urban NXT caters to the insatiable hunger for luxury experiences, providing its audience with an extensive array of content, flaunting the all-encompassing range stretching wide from Real Estate, Travel, Food and Beverages, Events, Experiences, Fashion, technology,cars, Bikes and much more, Urban NXT offers it all. The platform showcases elegance and sophistication, leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of showering, the ultimate guide to opulent abundance.

One of Urban NXT 's core strengths lies in its ability to bridge the gap between luxury and its hunger pangs, serving as a conduit with its treasure of luxury. With an extensive repertoire of cutting-edge digital marketing services, Urban NXT plays the pivotal role of a transformative conduit, seamlessly merging illustrious brands with discerning individuals who ardently seek and wholeheartedly embrace their exquisite offerings. Its unwavering commitment to crafting and executing impeccable digital marketing strategies ensures, that these esteemed brands bask in the limelight they so rightfully deserve while concurrently captivating the audience with meticulously curated content sourced from a constellation of opulent luxury brands. This harmonious fusion of ingenuity and refinement has engendered resounding satisfaction among a burgeoning client base boasting an impressive roster of over 300 delighted patrons. With its commitment to excellence and an unwavering focus on luxury, Urban NXT is a one stop destination

As the platform continues to expand its offerings and capture the essence of luxury, it aims to nail its position as the go-to destination for all things luxurious in India. Through the artful tapestry of consistently woven captivating content and delivering unparalleled experiences, Urban NXT strives to be a beacon of luxury, influencing and inspiring its audience to explore the dazzling dimensions of life. In the world of luxury, Urban NXT has forged a unique space for itself as India's first luxury content platform. Its wide-ranging coverage of cars, bikes, restaurants, travel, lifestyle, and products

offers its audience a comprehensive luxury experience. By connecting brands with their target audience through effective digital marketing strategies, Urban NXT has garnered a strong clientele and established itself as a trusted partner for luxury brands. This remarkable success of Urban NXT owes its existence to the unwavering support of the people, whose steadfast patronage has made it all possible. India's Premier Luxury Destination Urban NXT, Where Dreams of Opulence Come Alive. Stay updated by visiting

www.urbannxt.com  and follow Urban NXT on Instagram @urban.nxt to embark on a journey into the realm of luxury.

https://instagram.com/urban.nxt?

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK