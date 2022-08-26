Urinary Incontinence - Dr. Anil Kumar Varshney

Urinary incontinence is any involuntary or unwanted loss of urine and is considered a medical condition.

Dr. Anil Kumar Varshney - Senior Director & HOD – Urology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shamilar Bagh, Delhi

While it is true that changes occur in our bodies as we age which make older adults, particularly women, more likely to experience incontinence, it should not be considered a normal or inevitable part of the aging process.

Often with careful assessment and treatment, incontinence can be dramatically improved or completely reversed.

There are certain things you can do to make you feel more in control and worry less:

There are many behavioural treatments, lifestyle modifications, exercises, medications, and new technologies that can be used to manage incontinence with no adverse reactions or side effects.

Drinking adequate fluids and allowing about two hours between trips to the bathroom keeps the urine diluted and helps to maintain a normal bladder capacity.

Your doctor may ask you to keep a bladder diary for a few days, and may also need to know the weight of the pads that you wear over a period of time. This is known as a Pad test.

Various treatment options are available to treat or cure incontinence in most cases.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal