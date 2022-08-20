Urinary incontinence- Dr Santosh Kumar Subudhi

Loss of bladder control, varying from a slight loss of urine after sneezing, coughing or laughing, to complete inability to control urination.

Dr Santosh Kumar Subudhi - Consultant Urology, Andrology & Kidney Transplant at Fortis Hospital Bangalore.

Loss of bladder control, varying from a slight loss of urine after sneezing, coughing or laughing, to complete inability to control urination.

See a doctor immediately if you:

Suddenly begin leaking urine

Experience additional urinary symptoms

Are excessively thirsty and frequently need to urinate.

Doing pelvic floor exercises, avoiding caffeine and alcohol, and wearing absorbent undergarments may help reduce urinary incontinence. Bladder retraining that involves gradually increasing time until urination may also help.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal