Urinary Incontinence: More Common Than You Think - Dr. A R Jayadev

Dr. A R Jayadev ,Consultant Urologist and Andrologist, G.V. Urology and Kidney Stone Center, Bangalore

Urinary incontinence is the involuntary and unintentional leaking of urine. Urinary incontinence can also be an embarrassing problem. As with many potentially embarrassing or uncomfortable symptoms, those affected may be hesitant to speak up or ask questions about their condition, even at the doctor's office. Urinary incontinence occurs more often in women than in men, and it is a lot more common than you might expect. In fact, chances are that you know other people who have been affected by urinary incontinence.

Incontinence must not be a source of embarrassment when you speak with your physician.

The fact is that this common condition is treatable by a variety of approaches, and not speaking up about the problem means that you won't have access to effective treatments: