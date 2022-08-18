Breaking News
Urinary incontinence or bladder incontinence - Dr. Vishal C Ratkal

Updated on: 18 August,2022 04:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Urinary incontinence or bladder incontinence occurs when you lose control of your bladder.

Dr. Vishal C Ratkal-Urologist, Urological Surgeon, Andrologist at ReSCUE Hospital and SS Sparsh Hospital, Bangalore.


This may mean a minor leak or emptying your bladder or somewhere in between.


This can be a temporary issue, such as one caused by an infection, or a more persistent one that may be caused by another health condition, such as an enlarged prostate or pelvic floor weakness.

 


A doctor may be able to help treat your urinary incontinence by resolving the health issue that’s causing it.

Or, they may be able to help you manage the condition through behavioral therapy, bladder training, medication, or other treatments.

 

Even if the cause is not serious, urinary incontinence can affect your quality of life.

 

It is important to talk with a doctor to discover the cause and find a treatment option that works for you.

