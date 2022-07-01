Urinary incontinence (UI) in women facts medical author: The definition of urinary incontinence in women is the unintentional loss of urine - Dr. Madhusudhan H R

Dr. Madhusudhan H R - Consultant Urologist, KIMS HOSPITAL Bangalore, SAGAR HOSPITAL Bangalore, Samrudhi Fertility and Urology Center, Bangalore

Urinary incontinence occurs more often in women than in men. Pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause may contribute to urinary incontinence in women. Weak bladder muscles, overactive bladder muscles, and nerve damage may also cause urinary incontinence in women. Urinary incontinence in women is common and treatable. There are different types of urinary incontinence in women, including stress incontinence, urge incontinence, overactive bladder, functional incontinence, overflow incontinence, mixed incontinence, and transient incontinence.

Diagnosis of urinary incontinence in women may involve a physical exam, an ultrasound, urodynamic testing, and tests including cystoscopy, urinalysis, and a bladder stress test. The doctor will also take a medical history and may recommend keeping a bladder diary. Treatment of urinary incontinence in women may include behavioural or no pharmacologic treatments, like bladder training and Kegel exercises, medication, biofeedback, neuromodulation, surgery, catheterization, or a combination of these therapies. Research is ongoing to discover new and better treatments for urinary incontinence in women.