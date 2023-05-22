Breaking News
Urmita Ghosh: Empowering Herself through Acting and Modeling in the Face of Challenges

Updated on: 22 May,2023 03:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Urmita's journey began when she worked for the song Kartoos in T-Series. Since then, she has been working as a model for the past three years.

Urmita Ghosh: Empowering Herself through Acting and Modeling in the Face of Challenges


Urmita Ghosh ,21 years old, was born in Kolkata and belongs to a middle-class family. Despite her family's desire for her to become a teacher, Urmita had her sights set on becoming an actress and model. She has worked on her acting skills and has already made a name for herself in the industry.


Urmita's journey began when she worked for the song Kartoos in T-Series. Since then, she has been working as a model for the past three years. She has done various photoshoots for brands and catalogue shoots, and has also worked as a showstopper and show opener in several events. Her parents, who are proud of her, have been very supportive of her dreams, and she has been living in Mumbai for the past three years.



Urmita's relatives have tried to dominate her, but she has stayed strong and has not let them deter her from her goals. Her family even runs a salon in Versova. Despite her passion for acting, Urmita is also a skilled Kathak dancer, having trained in the dance form for five years. She was also the 2nd runner up in beauty and bold. Her newest album is on process to be released which is with T Series Punjabi


With her dedication and hard work, Urmita is determined to make her mark in the entertainment industry. She continues to work on her craft and strives to achieve her dream of becoming a well-known actress and model, under the name Urmita Ghosh.

