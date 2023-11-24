Breaking News
Mumbai cop dismissed for relationship with married woman
Mumbai: Congress to hold protest march on Nov 26 to oppose Dharavi redevelopment project
Mumbai: BEST gets 10 new single-decker electric buses
Those who stole our party will sit at home after Dec 31: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra govt depts allowed to transact with 8 pvt banks, MSCB
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Brand Media News > Urvashi S Sharma I had always been fascinated by Hindi movies so I came back to India

Urvashi S Sharma : I had always been fascinated by Hindi movies so I came back to India.

Updated on: 24 November,2023 04:34 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Read this story on Inquilab.Com

Top

After the film release I realised that people who have faced such social issues cried out accepting the feelings that movie had touched in them just like me.

Urvashi S Sharma : I had always been fascinated by Hindi movies so I came back to India.

Urvashi S Sharma


After working in hit shows like Sanyukta, Tanali Rama and films like “The attacks of 26/11 & recently released “Lavaste”, Urvashi S Sharma is making buzz among audience. Mid Day got in touch, where she opened  about her acting career & small break from films.


1. The response of your recent movie “Lavaste” has left everyone emotional. What kind of reactions have you been getting ?


Answer : Reaction was pretty amazing .The question asked is deeply rooted to my heart beacuse of my personal experience.It so happened that I was in Canada during  2020 -2021 and  suddenly there was out spread of Coronavirus. All over the world there was lockdown and feeling of isolation and my parents were here in India I was in Canada.


It was crisis one can never imagine. The life was full of Uncertainty. One can realise he is alone in so crowded world.At that point of time, i really wanted to express it by any means and that is  when Lavaste was offered to me so i felt this was the right thing at the right time.

I immdiately joined the film.

After the film release I realised that people who have faced such social issues cried out accepting the feelings that movie had touched in them just like me. Empathy on such a topic was felt in the air.

After the screening at Cannes film festival, the film is still making its way in many film festivals. Recently Jagran film festival awarded “Lavaste”with the special mention for portraying exceptional storytelling, creativity and its ability to captivate and move audiences.

2. You took a long break from your successful running career and made comeback with “Lavaste” after so long. What was in you kr mind ?

Answer: During  my career , at some point i felt that I wanted to explore much more in life so that I could give more to the audience . When covid hit i was in canada and situational couldnt come back amid this When opportunity arrived I grabbed it to learn more about the world at large.I love my work but real life and reel life has to worked out together.

One can call it a break but I call it a learning process. The result of my learning process enriched me  and made me more humble to understand new set of emotions.

3. Despite your earlier work, your second inning is not going so easy….

Answer : If you are talking about innings I would like to tell u that this was me just warming up now I have held the bat and my inning is starting from now 

4. What’s more does 2024 have in store for Urvashi S Sharma ?

Answer : I am looking forward for a favorable start of the year as I am overwhelmed by success of Lavaste and as I am  24th born  the number luck will be definitely working for me. There are couples of things lined up and hope to entertain audience with my work. 2024 is a Kick Start and  will bring out my performances which audience have not seen yet.

Instagram: https://instagram.com/sharmaurvashis

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK