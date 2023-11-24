Urvashi S Sharma : I had always been fascinated by Hindi movies so I came back to India.

After the film release I realised that people who have faced such social issues cried out accepting the feelings that movie had touched in them just like me.

Urvashi S Sharma

After working in hit shows like Sanyukta, Tanali Rama and films like “The attacks of 26/11 & recently released “Lavaste”, Urvashi S Sharma is making buzz among audience. Mid Day got in touch, where she opened about her acting career & small break from films.

1. The response of your recent movie “Lavaste” has left everyone emotional. What kind of reactions have you been getting ?

Answer : Reaction was pretty amazing .The question asked is deeply rooted to my heart beacuse of my personal experience.It so happened that I was in Canada during 2020 -2021 and suddenly there was out spread of Coronavirus. All over the world there was lockdown and feeling of isolation and my parents were here in India I was in Canada.

It was crisis one can never imagine. The life was full of Uncertainty. One can realise he is alone in so crowded world.At that point of time, i really wanted to express it by any means and that is when Lavaste was offered to me so i felt this was the right thing at the right time.

I immdiately joined the film.

After the film release I realised that people who have faced such social issues cried out accepting the feelings that movie had touched in them just like me. Empathy on such a topic was felt in the air.

After the screening at Cannes film festival, the film is still making its way in many film festivals. Recently Jagran film festival awarded “Lavaste”with the special mention for portraying exceptional storytelling, creativity and its ability to captivate and move audiences.

2. You took a long break from your successful running career and made comeback with “Lavaste” after so long. What was in you kr mind ?

Answer: During my career , at some point i felt that I wanted to explore much more in life so that I could give more to the audience . When covid hit i was in canada and situational couldnt come back amid this When opportunity arrived I grabbed it to learn more about the world at large.I love my work but real life and reel life has to worked out together.

One can call it a break but I call it a learning process. The result of my learning process enriched me and made me more humble to understand new set of emotions.

3. Despite your earlier work, your second inning is not going so easy….

Answer : If you are talking about innings I would like to tell u that this was me just warming up now I have held the bat and my inning is starting from now

4. What’s more does 2024 have in store for Urvashi S Sharma ?

Answer : I am looking forward for a favorable start of the year as I am overwhelmed by success of Lavaste and as I am 24th born the number luck will be definitely working for me. There are couples of things lined up and hope to entertain audience with my work. 2024 is a Kick Start and will bring out my performances which audience have not seen yet.

Instagram: https://instagram.com/sharmaurvashis