Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Brand Media News > US Cranberries and Haldirams Nagpur Collaborate for a Month Long Festive Treat

US Cranberries and Haldiram’s Nagpur Collaborate for a Month-Long Festive Treat

Updated on: 21 November,2023 02:42 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Read this story on Inquilab.Com

Top

US Cranberries have long been celebrated for their unique flavour, vibrant colour, and numerous health benefits.

US Cranberries and Haldiram’s Nagpur Collaborate for a Month-Long Festive Treat


India office of US Cranberries Marketing Committee has collaborated with Haldiram’s Nagpur for a month-long festival campaign celebrating US Cranberries in traditional Indian foods during the festive season. This campaign is designed to celebrate and introduce the delightful taste and health benefits of US Cranberries to discerning consumers.


US Cranberries have long been celebrated for their unique flavour, vibrant colour, and numerous health benefits. They are not only a delightful addition to various dishes but also a source of essential nutrients and antioxidants.


As a part of this exciting promotion, renowned chef and influencer, Meghna Kamdar popular known on her social media handle “Meghna’s Food Magic”, conducted a live cooking demo at the Haldiram’s outlet in Thane on November 2, 2023. This event was attended by prominent media personalities and influencers from the food and culinary industry.


The live cooking demonstration showcased the versatility and delectable qualities of US Cranberries, highlighting how they can be incorporated into various culinary creations. Chef Meghna Kamdar recreated classic Haldiram’s favorite recipes with a cranberry twist, including Cranberry Raj Kachori, Cranberry Chaupati Bhel, Cranberry Dahi Puri, and many more. The dishes were enjoyed and appreciated by the guests present at the live session.

The festival is on till November 15. Go to your nearest Haldiram’s and grab your favourite Mithai or Namkeen with a twist of cranberries.

For further information, please contact:

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK