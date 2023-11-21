US Cranberries and Haldiram’s Nagpur Collaborate for a Month-Long Festive Treat

US Cranberries have long been celebrated for their unique flavour, vibrant colour, and numerous health benefits.

India office of US Cranberries Marketing Committee has collaborated with Haldiram’s Nagpur for a month-long festival campaign celebrating US Cranberries in traditional Indian foods during the festive season. This campaign is designed to celebrate and introduce the delightful taste and health benefits of US Cranberries to discerning consumers.

US Cranberries have long been celebrated for their unique flavour, vibrant colour, and numerous health benefits. They are not only a delightful addition to various dishes but also a source of essential nutrients and antioxidants.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a part of this exciting promotion, renowned chef and influencer, Meghna Kamdar popular known on her social media handle “Meghna’s Food Magic”, conducted a live cooking demo at the Haldiram’s outlet in Thane on November 2, 2023. This event was attended by prominent media personalities and influencers from the food and culinary industry.

The live cooking demonstration showcased the versatility and delectable qualities of US Cranberries, highlighting how they can be incorporated into various culinary creations. Chef Meghna Kamdar recreated classic Haldiram’s favorite recipes with a cranberry twist, including Cranberry Raj Kachori, Cranberry Chaupati Bhel, Cranberry Dahi Puri, and many more. The dishes were enjoyed and appreciated by the guests present at the live session.

The festival is on till November 15. Go to your nearest Haldiram’s and grab your favourite Mithai or Namkeen with a twist of cranberries.

For further information, please contact: