Utsav Gurung, Boy from Sikkim will be in new song Safar

Sikkim boy Utsav can adapt to any character-Suvendu Raj. Director Suvendu Raj Ghosh’s tribute to the Army by the song "Safar". It’s a tribute to our valiant soldiers. They held a press conference during the picturization of the song in Mumbai.

The song features Utsav Gurung, Sreyasi Shaw and Lovekansh Garg. The song is sung by Shahid Mallya in Hindi and Sishir Thatal in Nepali and the Music Director of this film is Bob S.N.

In a quick interaction with the director Suvendu Raj,He is head over toes in praising the actor Utsav Gurung . Sikkim boy Utsav has been impactful in the music video as a soldier.Suvendu Raj said Utsav is a hardworking , genuine boy and can adapt to any character very easily.He sees the vision in him His bonding with Utsav has helped in the music video.Utsav has picked the concept and vision of Suvendu Raj and depicted it on the screen.Actor Utsav Gurung also got Offers for Hindi Films while Shooting this Album and he is looking forward to working for great projects ahead.

The Hindi version of the song will be released all over India on 12th August and the Nepali version will be released in Sikkim on 14th August. 2022.The song is a tribute to our valiant soldiers who sacrifice themselves for the nation. While filming this song Sushma Gurung Shifted Her Office and Production House in Mumbai and now, she is the part of Bollywood Mumbai Industry. The song revolves around a would-be bride whose fiancé died on their wedding day due to terrorist attack. The song shows the flashback in which her fiancé comes to meet her in the same uniform in which he had left her. It is the love story of a militant. The song and the video will touch the soul and will definitely give you goosebumps.On this, the director Suvendu Raj Ghosh quoted Safar as not just a song but a tribute to the military of the nation. Considering the current scenario, a zeal to do something for the Indian army has driven me towards this song and the concept. Their sacrifice, valiant and courage will never go in vain. There are so many stories which are not known to the civilians. Few get the limelight whereas few remain in the dark. This song is for all those army militants who sacrifice their life for our protection, specially to there better halves who suffer this loss.