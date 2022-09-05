He has expressed delight in India achieving the 5th GDP rank, and says that we need to sync with the world to move ahead.

Vaibhav Maloo, the Managing Director of Enso Group, has excelled in his area of work amazingly.

Vaibhav Maloo has been in the entrepreneurial realm from quite a long time now, having grasped its workings to the core. As the Managing Director of Enso Group, he has laid out extensive growth plans along with his ever efficient team which has helped him accomplish the majority of set goals for the group. According to him, in order to scale any business manifold and reach optimum levels of performance a focussed and effective leader is essential as without a guiding light it is literally impossible to attain those astounding heights of success which helps the business gain the top position.

Vaibhav has consistently tried to pump in new ideas into the business, which has helped him gain a strong foothold in the industry. He joined the Enso Group as in 2005, and has since been implementing innovative methods which has helped the company grow exponentially. There's a lot of hard work and determination that is involved in making any entity grow beyond its capacities, and Vaibhav known how to make it happen, as he has been involved deeply in paving paths that lead to success.

Vaibhav is a Bachelor of Science degree holder in Business Administration from Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University, and has also holds the Postgraduate Diploma in Global Business from Said Business School at the University of Oxford. He has been involved in the workings of the Enso Group since its inception, as initially he looked after the company's business development and strategic planning and later took over the responsibility of looking after the energy arm of the group. The entire administration, strategy formulation and mega projects implementation space is managed by Vaibhav efficiently.

The Enso Group has grown exponentially over the years owing to the contribution of this visionary, who has charted out outstanding growth plans for the group. Apart from leading the Enso Group in the right direction, Vaibhav Maloo is also on the board Asian Oilfields and a few more entities. He has also served in Tour de India organizing body, ID Sports, for a year, and has a diversified experience spanning across distinct fields. On being asked about his future plans, Vaibhav says, "I aim to push the group's success further by implementing innovative methods which would help in achieving further growth."

Vaibhav has also expressed his views through his Twitter about the country’s present scenario-

On this milestone of getting to 5th GDP rank, we must resolve to be a bit more cosmopolitan in our daily lives, not just metropolitan. That is the way ahead for us. More in sync with the world, a new India. One where cultures from around the globe add to our richness. A new age!

