Vaidyaraj Anil says, "PORN ADDICTION Cure lies in your Gut. Gut-Brain Axis based Gba Nutraceutical Drops to the Rescue. Internet Pornography is the Gateway Drug to SEX ADDICTION

Internet pornography is meant to be made addictive on a smartphone with a High-Speed Internet. In 5G times, the problem shall reach Epic Proportions from being Pandemic-like even at present", says Vaidyaraj Anil of fapCONTROL.COM.

PORN ADDICTION is a Global Health Risk. It Catalyzes SEX ADDICTION:

The Addictive effect is amplified by offering Accelerated Novelty. This is called 'The Coolidge Effect'. The Nikolaas Tinbergen theory of 'Super-Normal Stimulus' is offered to induce Addictive Behaviour - No Easy Escape. Porn Addiction starts at an age as young as 12 yrs in boys and girls.

The Global popularity of the 'No Fap' Movement and the 'No Nut November' Trends show the seriousness of the issue, as also the lack of a Viable, Safe & Effective Solution.'Controllable Fap' instead of 'No Fap' and 'Compulsive Uncontrollable Addictive Fap' is the Key. 'Nut' in 'No Nut November' should Not Get Compulsively Wasted - it is the 'Nut' that renders Energy & Drive, Boosted Immune System, Confidence, Memory, Decisiveness, Calmness, Control of Anger & prevents ED - Hence https://fapcontrol.com/.

Thank God for Small Mercies:

Porn Addiction is not part of the DSM 5 Manual of Mental Health in Psychiatry yet. If they include it, there Shall be Diagnosis(s) 'Galore'. And if Big-pharma launches a Psychiatric Drug for it, this Serious Physical and Mental issue shall become 'Demonic' with a lifetime of unbearable physical and mental sufferings. Stay away and stick to the gut.

What is Gut?

How Gut Can Save from PORN & SEX ADDICTION?!

Gut is your large intestine, a 5 ft long organ that ends right before you poo. Trillions of Bacterias reside within it and are collectively called the Gut-Microbiome. The importance of Gut Microbes has led them to be declared as the Newest Body Organ, even without them being a typical organ. When we say Gut, it essentially means the Gut Microbiome.

The Gut represents the Genetic Richness of 20 to 40 million Genes. This simply dwarfs the Human Genes that are just 25 to 30 thousand. This Genetic wealth within our Gut represents the 'COLLECTIVE WISDOM OF A MILLION YEARS' - since everyone's mother has had a Gut microbiome, and a mother's mother has had a Gut microbiome and so on & so forth.

Gut Bugs are Our ANCESTORS. They Never Left Us:

Ancestral Wisdom Never Leaves Us and is always there within us, to help us take the Right Decisions for us, and to protect us. Our Brain consults our Gut every time before it decides on anything. This connection is called the Gba or the Gut-Brain Axis.

How Porn Addiction Happens & How we Break Away from it?

A person watching Porn at least 8 to 12 hours a day is obviously addicted. You know you are addicted when your Physical & Mental faculties go down for you. The Cue - Behaviour - Reward Axis is what author Charles Duhigg calls 'The Habit Loop'. Addicted Get Trapped into this loop.

How Psychotherapists Do it?!

They help you identify the Cue, and break the Routine Behaviour by replacing it with a pre-identified activity that produces a similar Reward - thus hacking oneself out of Porn or Sex Addiction.

Vaidyaraj Anil's Technique:

Vaidyaraj Anil says, "The Cue - RE-CONFIRMATION with Gut - Behaviour - Reward is the 'Actual' Axis, built within us naturally. There is this in-built hack against the 'The Habit Loop' via our Gut. In Potentially Addictive cases the Gut-Brain Connection is weak & thus the Ancestral Wisdom ingrained in our Genetic Code of the Gut, cannot easily get tapped into. Taking the Right Decision & or the Capacity to Hold-on to the decision is lacking - indicating a Weak Dysbiotic Gut. Gba Drops Restore the Gut-Brain-Axis Connect and this, in turn, Restores the Hack and Prevents you from getting into an Addictive 'Habit Loop'. This is Nature's Super-Science that Protects Us for All Times to Come".

Gut Microbes - Dictate Serotonin & Dopamine too:

Neurotransmitters such as Serotonin & Dopamine play a major role in 'Reward' within the Cue- Gut ReConfirmation - Behaviour- Reward Axis. It is the Gut Bacteria that produce 95 % of the total supply of Serotonin in the Body and 60 % of the Dopamine. Balanced Symbiotic Gut - 85 % Good & 15% Bad Bugs - is the Key to Cure Porn & Sex Addiction. If Serotonin gets abnormally depleted the Sexual Drive increases abnormally - it's inversely proportional. A Symbiotic Gut maintains the required balance. To know more - https://www.pooppeepers.com

Weak Gut - Weak Mind. Get Control:

Persons prone to Porn Addiction are generally pre-disposed to Gastrointestinal issues and or Stress & Depression, implying the Dysbiotic Gut by birth or by excesses of Antibiotics and or other Medical drugs. The Chemical toxicity in food & water adds further to the issue.

Gba Drops cover it all. These Support Gut to eliminate Toxicity Out of the Body by way of Poop and Urine. While doing so, it Assimilates any Goodness in food or drinks on to the Body - Making You feel Nice and Healthy - Always.

Live Bug Probiotics - Solution for Gut - a Complete No-No:

Most of the Probiotics available have Live Bacteria(s). There is Absolutely No Way to Correctly Select the Right Bacteria(s) to take. Even if it is determined, the Super-Imposition of billions of 'Selected' bacteria(s) onto the Gut Microbiome, is going to skew its 'imbalance' further, and lead an already dysbiotic Gut to a newer 'Imbalanced Stage', with unknown adverse effects.

The World-Class Discovery:

Vaidyaraj Anil's Gba Drops are FSSAI licensed Herbal Nutraceuticals, made from the Banyan Tree Extract, with No Bacteria.

The mother tincture it is made from is certified to neutralize the toughest of Superbugs - the Gram -ive Pseudomonas Aeruginosa & E. Coli and the Gram +ive MRSA or the Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aerus. The corresponding Bioefficacy Test Certificates are posted on the website POOPpeepers.com.

This Fundamental Discovery makes it possible for the Gba drops to Naturally 'Select' & 'De-select' the Bugs, without any super-imposition of billions of external bacteria, or a 'Human play'. Its effectiveness in Balancing the Gut Microbiome is Proven by Evidence, in the improved 'Poop Type', as per the Bristol Stool Charts.

How to take Gba Drops for Porn Addiction or Sex Addiction:

Add 2 Gba Drops in a full glass of water & take this thrice a day approx. 30 min after every meal i.e. total of 6 Gba Drops in a day. Once the Urge is in Control, you may take it twice a day & Later Once a day for as long as you can or forever as a Zero-Bacteria Probiotic - Worlds' Safest & Most Effective. Historically speaking, Gba Drops show significant results in PORN & SEX ADDICTION within 2 Weeks.

fapCONTROL.com is focused on PORN & SEX DE-ADDICTION via Gba Gut Drops.

Visit POOPpeepers.com to study how Gba Drops are useful as a Zero-Bacteria Probiotic for all, and Also for Healing the Toughest of Diseases from Depression to Schizophrenia & IBS IBD to Crohn's & Colitis.