Home > Brand Media News > Vaishali Team Reunite For Another Horror Flick

Vaishali Team Reunite For Another Horror Flick

Updated on: 15 December,2023 04:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Vaishali movie had lots of rain based scenes, likewise Sabdham movie will have lots of scenes shot on mountains and tourist locations.

Vaishali Team Reunite For Another Horror Flick


This project Produced by 7G Films Siva and  collaborated Director Arivazhagan's Alpha frames present a new horror, thriller flick which is titled 'Sabdham'.


Known as a successful director in Kollywood, director Arivazhagan has directed this flick after the movie Vaishali. Director Arivazhagan, Actor Aadhi and Music Director Thaman have reunited again for this movie.


Vaishali movie had lots of rain based scenes, likewise Sabdham movie will have lots of scenes shot on mountains and tourist locations. Also this movie is said to have special scenes regarding sound.


The movie has been shot in and around many places in Mumbai, Moonar and Chennai. The team has erected a 120 year old library set in a budget of rupees 2 crore for interval sequence alone. Music director Thaman has planned to travel to Hungary to create unique and special sound effects and RR for the movie.

The movie has Aadhi in the lead role. The cast also has simran, Laila, Lakshmi Menon, Redin Kingsley, M.S. Bhaskar, Rajeev Menon in prominent roles. The technician team has camera rolled by Arun Padhmanaban, Editing done by National award winner Sabu Joseph.

