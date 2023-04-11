Vaishnavi Lohiya awarded the Brands Impact National Fame Award 2023 by Actress Esha Deol Takhtani

Ms. Vaishnavi Prem Lohiya is a talented and accomplished interior designer who has also achieved great success as a Vastu consultant.

Ms. Vaishnavi Lohiya has been awarded the National Fame Award 2023 for Most Profound Vastu Expert in Udaipur, presented by Actress Esha Deol Takhtani.

Organised by one of the leading branding companies, Brands Impact, the National Fame Awards were gestated to recognize the efforts and celebrate the talent and creativity of individuals and companies that have risen to nationwide fame while setting standards in the society with their consistent hard work and zeal in their respective fields and have, as a result, raised the bar for the better across the Nation.

Ms. Vaishnavi Prem Lohiya is a talented and accomplished interior designer who has also achieved great success as a Vastu consultant. Her extensive knowledge in Vastu Shastra, Tarot card reading, Numerology, Angel therapy and Reiki has helped many people in their journey towards success and positivity as well as in their personal and professional lives.

As an accomplished interior designer, Vaishnavi understood the importance of creating a space that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also conducive to positive energy flow which combined with her knowledge of Vastu Shastra allowed her to design spaces that were not only beautiful but also in harmony with the surrounding environment.

With growing application of Vastu Shastra becoming an integral part of designing and planning homes as well as multinational companies, banks and buildings, Vaishnavi's expertise to help her clients in improving the positivity levels of their homes and workplaces is highly sought after. Vaishnavi has healed over 200 people so far and has done more than 500 Tarot readings. She has also taught over 50 students making her an extremely prominent and bankable Vastu consultant for both personal and professional purposes out there.

A dazzling and glamorous affair, National Fame Awards 2023 saw red carpet appearances by various celebrities of the tinsel town including the Chief Guest Esha Deol Takhtani herself. Some eminent awardees included Actor Rohit Bose Roy, Actor turned Producer Aarya Babbar, Actors Mukesh Rishi, Vindu Dara Singh and Rajan Modi, Celebrity Couple Karanvir Bohraa and Teejay Sidhu, Actress and Model Payal Rohatgi, Actors Sharad Malhotra and Simba Nagpal, Actor Sreejita De and Comedian Sunil Pal among others with Mr. Ajeet Joshi as the Special Guest. The winners of the awards were selected through a refined process wherein the best performers in the sector were identified and a critical evaluation was conducted based on consumer surveys and opinion polls.

The 2nd Edition of the National Fame Awards was held on 25th March, 2023 at The Club, Mumbai and was a huge success.