Vareli Bafna- A Fashion Brand Catering Individuality

Vareli Bafna is an accessory collection aiming to enhance the beauty of everyday life.

Intricate, traditional embroidery is blended with modern innovation to revolutionise wardrobes and spread confidence. Like its founder's place of origin in Udaipur, the brand promotes a touch of royalty to the fast-paced urban world.

Founder and Beginning

The distinctive name of the brand belongs to the founder and Designer Vareli Bafna. As the face of the brand, Vareli is a woman of multiple strong suits- Interior Designing, MBA, Image Consulting, and Food. She has always found fashion intriguing, with good knowledge about colours, textures, and materials. Her creative approach toward fashion sets her apart, resulting in innovative clothing and accessory product designs. These products are material forms for abstract feelings that their presence can bring about. She understands the importance of materials in fashion and uses them wisely to improve people's lifestyle and adds value to their personal identity.

Vareli is a great person to work with. Both a team player and a leader, she perseveres regardless of hurdles and supports her artisans and business team as a friend. Her love for her work and eye for fashion is reflected in every product of the brand.

Brand's Journey

What started as one person's love for fashion and designed quickly turned into a successful brand thanks to the founder's vision. Difficulties presented themselves in the form of unlearning and learning things from scratch. Not originally from a fashion background, Vareli had to let go of all that she gathered previously to give way to various embroidery, materials, patterns, designs and colour palettes. This was a tedious process and was done entirely by herself. This resulted in a range of fashion products inspired by ancestral heritage, modern interiors, and a classic Maharani look. Vareli accessories have been worn by celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Samantha Prabhu, Mrunal Thakur and many more.

Vareli Bafna is a one-stop destination for designer juttis, clutches, bags and batwas/potlis. The embroidery inspired by a rich heritage is designed uniquely in leather (and its vegan alternatives) and high-quality fabric. The brand also has expertise in customising these products for any occasion- for brides, bridesmaids, Mehendi or even corporate gifting. The brand aims to reconstruct the idea of modern and Indian to provide a new dimension to ethnic fashion- trendy and luxurious.

You can connect with them on Instagram- @vareli.bafna