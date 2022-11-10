Vaseem Qureshi forays into Big-League Bollywood films production with 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat'

Vaseem Qureshi of Qureshi Productions Pvt Ltd make a rocking entry into production of the multi-lingual Bollywood film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' that will feature Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar playing the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Eknath Shinde, MNS leader Raj Thackrey and Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' superstar Salman Khan graced their presence at the mahurat shot of Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat which will be the most ambitious and biggest ever Bollywood film that will be directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar and produced by Vaseem Qureshi.

Actor-director Mahesh V Manjrekar will be directing this historical period film. "This film is my dream project that is based on the story of the seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj's dream of Swarajya to reality, writing one of the most glorious pages of history," Manjrekar announced at the collaboration between him and Vaseem Qureshi.



Akshay Kumar who will be seen in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film said*, “It's a dream come true role for me. I think to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen is a very huge responsibility. I was taken aback when Raj sir asked me to portray this role. I feel so good to be playing this part and it's going to be a dream come true role for me. Also, I will be working for the first time with Director Mahesh Manjrekar, and it is going to be an experience.”



Vaseem Qureshi is one of the most powerful film producers in the Bollywood industry. Qureshi's last venture 'Dehati Disco' was a nationwide super hit. Qureshi's next film 'Suswagatam Khushamdeed' starring Pulkit Samrat and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif is ready for release very soon. "By far, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is the biggest venture for us and I am sure that the magic of Akshay Kumar and Mahesh Manjrekar will set a new milestone in the Bollywood film industry," says Vaseem Qureshi who also owns Aatma Music that has established its presence as one of the popular music channels on the OTT platforms.



"We are proud to produce director Mahesh V. Manjrekar's dream project that he has been working on it for the past 7 years and it's subject will interest the nation and the world about the greatness of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is by far the biggest and grandest film in the Indian film industry to be made and with its release India-wide, and it will be a multi-lingual film that will simultaneously be released around Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu apart from Marathi," Vaseem Qureshi ended adding that it will also feature the ensemble cast of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan and Praveen Tarde.



