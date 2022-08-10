Vastu Mahaguru Basannt R Rasiwasia creates Made In India "revaastu" app to share the ancient science for just Rs 99

What happens when a Vastu Mahaguru decides to spread the energies of the ancient science to the world, irrespective of caste, creed and social status.

He created an app "revaastu", Where one can click a picture of their room and check and correct basic and simple Vastu requirements like main door, living room, master bedroom, children's room, study, kitchen, temple, staircase, toilets, locker, mirror and shoe rack placement for themselves. That too at a nominal cost of Rs 99.

"The essence of true knowledge comes in sharing," says Basannt R Rasiwasia. "I get multiple enquiries for small things from around the country Each time, it is not possible to travel the distance. But I want each person to benefit from this app."

Vastu helps balance the five elements, that is earth, fire, water, space, and air and the allied energy fields.

This ancient science of architecture Increases positive energies and eliminates negative energies positive energies attract peace and abundance, and helps enhance relationships.

Basannt R Rasiwasia, through revaastu, aims to enable each and every Indian from every corner of the world.

"The app is safe, as the moment you download, it goes offline and you can use the app to enhance your energies by checking the basic Vastu of your house and transform it into your home ".

Vastu Mahaguru Basannt R Rasiwasia's Made In India "revaastu" app to share the ancient science can be downloaded from:

Google Playstore using following link : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.revastu

Apple Appstore using link: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/revaastu/id1601815396