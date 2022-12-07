Vasukam brings world together with its social media application - Ownsfare

Social Media has been playing an integral role in enhancing people’s existing connections, making new ones, and getting social support. One of its most essential roles is to help them stay in touch with their friends and family. 4.74 billion people used social media globally in October 2022, accounting for 59.3 per cent of the world's population, according to a Kepios analysis. The world is an ever-evolving place; thus, the dynamics of social media have also shifted. Owing to this, many new platforms have been emerging to give what the old platforms could not, one such platform is Ownsfare by Vasukam.

The company Vasukam’s name is inspired by the Sanskrit phrase ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ meaning ‘The World Is One Family’. Therefore, to keep that spirit alive, the company aims to bring people from different parts of the world together through their application Ownsfare. The name Ownsfare means that every user gets their ‘own sphere’ wherein they can create a community, make their desired content and even earn through it. Ultimately, the most distinctive social media platform is bringing individuals a bit closer and making their aspirations come true.

Ownsfare helps people across the globe to easily interact irrespective of their age, city, gender or country. It allows one to create and share photographs, audio bites, and thoughts with the people who matter to them without interruptions or clutter. There one can find out the most recent news from individuals throughout the world, catch up with old friends, and make up their own life experiences. They can even find a safe community where they can be authentic and talk about anything from routine to life-changing occurrences. The users at Ownsfare have the ability to completely control what they want to see on their home and search page. Additionally, it has a standout feature that allows users to commend and tip other platform users, The creators can digitally share and ‘sell’ their posts to their fan base, both of which contribute to the generation of new revenue sources for both artists and platform users.

The services provided by Ownsfare are top-notch because the founder of the company, Shubham Jain is himself a seasoned entrepreneur. Thus, he has ensured to incorporate everything that will make the application stand out, keeping the Indic touch while keeping in mind the global outlook. Working further on the ‘Make In India’ initiative, Ownsfare is functioning with a new mindset and process to revamp the social media sector while bringing world-class standards to people. While sharing more about Ownsfare he says, “It is no military secret that various social media applications nowadays have the accusation of privacy breach, abusive content, therefore, individuals often have concerns. With Ownsfare we aim to provide the world with a safe space where they can do more than just connect with their friends and family.”

He further added, “Ownsfare gives users the ability to share their important experiences. Social meetings, end-to-end encrypted chats, a marketplace of digital content, and ownership transfer options are all contained within this single app, allowing one to take advantage of more of what life has to offer. Ownsfare family welcomes anyone who wants to share their talent or skills with their audience, no matter what field they belong to or what is their area of interest.”

Ownsfare is an application that will not make anyone waste their time but will ultimately channel one's creativity, without caring much about the number of followers they have. Their long list of features includes sending a direct message to easily stay in touch to have fruitful conversations, the chats will be secured while one can share videos, audio, images etcetera, and one can upload the highest quality pictures and videos to their feeds while adding snippets of their life and polls. In the captions, one can also embed special ‘QUOTAGS’ which are more meaningful and a person can have up to four words in a quote to add visibility to the content. Ownsfare has an ‘audio flick’ feature as well which lets one upload audio content like music, stories, jokes, love stories, news, facts, etcetera, of up to five minutes. Additionally, the one-of-a-kind feature of the application changes the lighting based on the mood or emotions of the song selected by the user, giving them an immersive experience.

The ulterior motive that Ownsfare carries is to create life experiences whilst entertaining its audiences. Hence, with a wide range of content, they also have other engaging things, like, many a time they come up with unique challenges and events for the users to participate in and get rewarded. To assist people in hyping each other, the app has the option of commenting. Also, Ownsfare has a referral system where users can refer the application to friends and family to get virtual coins and even earn a commission.

The application further has built a marketplace where the content can be monetised, and creators can be sent virtual gifts if the audiences appreciate them. The new creative ecosystem established by the Ownsfare Social Media App allows users more control over their social and online lives. By bridging the gap, Ownsfare has made the world eager to see what individuals can showcase. So one should go ahead and express themselves using their voice, style, and talent.