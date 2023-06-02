Vazopril Review: Best Blood Pressure Supplement!

Vazopril Natural Blood Pressure Supplement Reviews: What Does the Science Say?

Vazopril all-natural herbal supplement offers a natural, non-prescription solution to managing blood pressure levels, supporting heart health, and decreasing the risk of developing cardiovascular disease or stroke.

With the rise in heart disease all over the world in recent years Vazopril Blood Pressure Supplement is one of the alternative treatments that has emerged, but as of yet, few reviews have explored the research on the ingredients in detail to assess its true efficacy. In this review, we look at the science behind the formula and the studies examining its blood pressure moderating and heart health benefits.

Blood pressure measures the force the blood exerts against the walls of the arteries either when the heart beats (systolic) or when the heart is resting in between beats (diastolic).

High blood pressure, or hypertension, may occur for a number of reasons, and some of the risk factors include obesity, genetics, regular alcohol consumption, a diet high in salt, a sedentary lifestyle, and old age. It may also co-occur along with other conditions like diabetes or kidney disease (1).

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms associated with hypertension at the severe stage may include headaches, nosebleeds, and shortness of breath. However, in many cases, people experience no particular symptoms, making it important to check your levels regularly.

High blood pressure is diagnosed when readings reach above 140mm Hg systolic or 90mm Hg or higher diastolic. According to the American Heart Association, these are healthy and unhealthy blood pressure readings:

What is Vazopril?

Vazopril is a powerful all-natural supplement rich in herbal ingredients and vitamins that promises to support healthy blood pressure levels, reduce LDL cholesterol, boost blood lipid health, improve circulation, and strengthen heart health. With its powerful antioxidant properties, it also supports overall health and strengthens the immune system.

Vazopril Ingredients

The Vazopril formula includes a collection of herbal all-natural ingredients and several vitamins which claim to support healthy blood pressure and heart health, and we will examine each in detail including relevant research in the following section. This is a summary of the primary active ingredients stated on the product label.

HERBS

VITAMINS

Vazopril Reviews on Its Ingredients

In this section, we examine the body of research about each of the 13 ingredients included in Vazopril and their efficacy in offering the promised health benefits. In addition, we’ll look at the safety of each and tell you about any potential side effects.

Our primary goal is to determine the value of the supplement from a scientific standpoint and to provide you with detailed information about the formula breakdown. The herbs are the most significant ingredients in the formula so we’ll look at them in the most detail.

Herbs As Vazopril Ingredients

Garlic Bulb Powder

Garlic is from the Allium sativum plant, and it is rich in powerful bioactive properties and antioxidants which offer demonstrated health benefits like lowering cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure, slowing the progress of dementia, and strengthening the immune system.

Efficacy

A research review and meta-analysis of studies looked at the impact of garlic on blood sugar levels and other anti-diabetes parameters. They concluded that additional garlic intake improved blood glucose control in 2 weeks, and it lowered LDL cholesterol and high-density lipoprotein in 12 weeks. It’s an ideal ingredient to include in Vazopril.

Safety

There’s really no doubt about the safety of garlic, as it has been used in cooking all over the world for far longer than we can remember. It is possible to have an allergy to garlic, but it’s not overly common. In some cases, you could experience side effects like diarrhea, heartburn, bad breath, and gas.

Hibiscus Flower Extract

Hibiscus is a tropical plant high in potent antioxidants and bioactive compounds like polyphenols, carotenoids, tannins, and Vitamin C. Research indicates that it may balance blood sugar, blood pressure, and lipid levels, support liver health, promote weight loss, and strengthen the immune system.

Efficacy

An evidence-based review explored the research on the role of Hibiscus Sabdariffa in diabetes prevention. They concluded that Hibiscus has hypoglycemic, hypotensive, antioxidant, and anti-lipidemic activities and may help to prevent and treat diabetes.

Safety

Hibiscus is quite safe, but in rare cases could cause side effects like headache or nausea. A systematic review looking at the effects of Hibiscus on blood pressure and heart health cited research showing the safety of this plant for consumption.

Olive Leaf Extract

Olive leaf is the ideal ingredient to include in Vazopril, as research shows that it has powerful antioxidants which have anti-diabetic properties. Both animal and human studies show that olive leaves decrease blood sugar levels, help treat diabetes, and may prevent the disease from developing.

Efficacy

One study examined the impact of olive leaf extract on both human beings and rats with diabetes. They concluded that taking olive leaves daily decreased blood sugar in human beings. It also lowered levels somewhat in rats, but those results did not reach significance.

Safety

There are no safety issues with olive leaf, as it’s non-harmful and fine to consume. A research review of toxicity studies concluded that it’s safe for consumption even in high amounts.

Hawthorn Extract (Leaf and Flower)

Derived from trees in the Rosaceae daily, Hawthorn leaves and flowers have anti-diabetes properties including lowering blood sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure, and triglycerides. In addition, it could increase the release of insulin from the pancreas. Hawthorn has powerful, immune system-enhancing antioxidants, and may also boost the effects of other antioxidants.

Efficacy

A 12-week study on patients with type II diabetes in Jordan found that regular consumption of hawthorn reduced both blood glucose and lipid levels. The researchers suggest this plant as a possible treatment for hyperglycemia and hyperlipidemia.

Safety

Hawthorn is considered safe for consumption, with only the odd mild side effects like stomach upset or nausea. However, you should not take it at the same time as other cardiovascular pills. It’s best to check with a physician if you take any medications.

Buchu Leaf Extract

The scientific name for Buchi is Agathosma, and it refers to over 140 species of plants in the Rutaceae. Long used to treat urinary tract and kidney infections, buchu is a diuretic that helps the kidneys get rid of excess liquid, lowering fluid levels and decreasing blood pressure.

In addition, Buchu has both anti-obesity and anti-diabetic properties, as some evidence from animal studies indicates that it can balance glucose metabolism. It has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits which help lower glucose levels and strengthen the immune system.

Efficacy

A review of the research cited studies showing that regular ingestion of buchu led to a decrease in blood glucose levels and blood pressure in rats with diabetes. The researchers suggested that more human studies were required.

Safety

While at very high levels Buchu may lead to liver damage, the dosage of buchu included in Vazopril is quite safe and should not cause side effects. However, for safety, the buchu plant should not be consumed by people with liver conditions.

Uva Ursi Leaf Extract

Uva Ursi leaf comes from the Arctostaphylos shrub and is also called Bearberry. It’s a diuretic that is often used in the treatment of bladder and urinary tract infections. It has bioactive agents like arbutin, phenolic compounds, and saponins.

Efficacy

Uva Ursi has potent anti-inflammatory agents which reduce swelling, anti-microbial properties which kill harmful bacteria, and antioxidants that strengthen the immune system. It may offer blood pressure and glucose-reducing benefits, which is why it is ideal as an ingredient in Vazopril.

A study on rats looked at the effects of a dry alcohol extract from bearberry leaves and concluded that it improved hyperglycemia and insulin resistance.

Safety

While at very high doses Uvi Ursi could lead to mild side effects like nausea, at the amount included in Vazopril it should be very well-tolerated.

Juniper Berries Extract

These are the seed cones of the juniper plant, and they are high in powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-microbial properties. There’s evidence from primarily animal studies indicating that they may have anti-diabetic benefits, reducing blood sugar, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. They may also enhance heart health and decrease blood pressure.

Efficacy

One study examined the impact of juniper extract in diabetic rats for 21 days. The results indicated that the juniper berries led to a significant decline in blood sugar levels and an increase in good HDL cholesterol.

Safety

Generally speaking, juniper is very safe, certainly at the amounts included in Vazopril. At very high doses over a long period, it could cause kidney issues. so it is not recommended for people with kidney disease.

Green Tea Leaf Extract

This tea made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant has powerful polyphenol antioxidants with a wealth of health benefits. Green tea may support heart and immune system health, decrease the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, and lower blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, inflammation, and oxidative stress.

Efficacy

There is research indicating that consuming green tea regularly has anti-diabetes properties. A study in Japan concluded that drinking 6 or more cups of green tea daily significantly reduced the risk of developing type II diabetes.

Safety

The green tea included in Vazopril is decaffeinated for people sensitive to caffeine, and it is generally considered very safe and not associated with side effects.

Vitamins as Vazopril Ingredients

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that destroys harmful free radicals in your system, reducing oxidative stress. One review described how it supports various cellular functions and strengthens the immune system on a number of levels. This potent nutrient also supports the health of the bones, skin, connective tissue, and blood vessels.

A review of the research showed that according to studies Vitamin C may reduce both systolic and diastolic blood pressure, making it ideal for inclusion in Vazopril.

Vitamin B3 (Niacin)

Niacin is a nutrient that supports a number of enzymatic and bodily processes, including repairing DNA, supporting the nervous system and digestive tract, and rejuvenating the skin.

Evidence indicates that it lowers triglycerides and bad LDL cholesterol and increases good HDL cholesterol. A review of the research shows that it may also lower blood pressure and support heart health, making it ideal for inclusion in Vazopril

Vitamin B6 (AS Pyridoxal-5- Phosphate)

This water-soluble vitamin has a number of health benefits including improving brain health, boosting mood, and preventing anemia. There’s some evidence that it could prevent clogged arteries and lower homocysteine levels. One review examined the research showing the benefits of Vitamin B6 in supporting heart health and lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Vitamin B9 (Folate)

This water-soluble B vitamin plays a key role in cell division, building DNA, producing white and red blood cells, and converting carbs into energy. It increases levels of nitric oxide in the body, which improves circulation and may decrease blood pressure. It also contributes to the breakdown of homocysteine, which could lower the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. A research review and meta-analysis concluded that folate supplementation significantly reduced the risk of stroke in patients with cardiovascular disease.

Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

Also referred to as cobalamin, this vitamin is important in cellular metabolism, developing red blood cells and DNA, and supporting nerve function. It may also improve heart health, and research shows that a Vitamin B12 deficiency could increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Vazopril Benefits

Based on our extensive research of the ingredients in Vazopril and the studies showing their properties, these are the most potent benefits of Vazopril.

Decreases Blood Pressure: The herbs in this formula lower blood pressure by blocking angiotensin-II receptors to widen the blood vessels and improve circulation.

Reduces Blood Lipid Levels and LDL Cholesterol: The formula decreases high lipid levels, lowers harmful LDL cholesterol, and boosts good HDL cholesterol. This helps to lower blood pressure, support heart health, and reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Strengthens the Immune System: Vazopril is high in antioxidant action, which destroys harmful free radicals in the body to decrease oxidative stress. This results in general bodily healing and strengthens the immune system.

Improves Blood Circulation: As explained, the inhibition of angiotensin-II receptors improves vasodilation for improved blood flow all over the body.

Supports Heart Health: The decrease in hypertension, LDL cholesterol, and enhanced circulation supports heart health and reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Vazopril Precautions

The ingredients in Vazopril are all-natural, and the formula has no artificial or chemical additives or preservatives. Researching the ingredients, there are no serious risks or side effects associated with any of them as long as you do not exceed the daily dosage.

Vazopril is for adults, and is not recommended for anyone under the age of 18. It’s not suitable to take this supplement while pregnant or breastfeeding, and people who have a medical condition or who are on medication should get medical approval before taking Vazopril.

Who Manufactures Vazopril?

The manufacturer of the Vazopril blood pressure supplement is a highly reputable health and wellness supplement company called Pharmaxa Labs. Founded in 2009, their headquarters are located in Carson City, Nevada. They have a line of 11 health supplements for a number of issues, which include clinically studied natural ingredients.

How to Consume Vazopril?

The recommended dosage of Vazopril is one capsule taken 3 times daily with food. However, starting with one is a good idea, and gradually increasing the dosage to 3 over a few days. Do not take more than the maximum daily dosage for any reason. If you take medication or have a medical condition, you should check with a physician before taking Vazopril.

Vazopril va Vasopril

The all-natural blood pressure-lowering supplement Vazopril is not to be confused with the prescription medication Vasopril which serves a similar purpose. Vasopril is in a drug class called angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors.

Vasopril is designed to lower blood pressure and decrease the risk of heart failure or stroke, and physicians sometimes prescribe it to people who have recently experienced a heart attack. It works by reducing stress on the heart and improving vasodilation for enhanced blood flow. Vazopril actually works very similarly, using the properties of natural herbs.

Conclusion

Based on our extensive reviews of the ingredients in Vazopril and the associated research, we conclude that the stated claims for this product have scientific support. According to science the Vazopril formula decreases blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, and lipid levels, improves blood circulation, supports heart health, and decreases the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

The Vazopril reviews from customers support this, as the vast majority had very positive comments and said they had measurable results from regular consumption of the supplement. Some mentioned that the results were comparable to what they experienced from prescription medication.

None of the customer reviews mentioned having side effects, and in our research, we found few associated symptoms with the ingredients and dosages of Vazopril. In our estimation, the research supports the safety and efficacy of this supplement as a blood pressure reduction formula.

