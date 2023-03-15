VDO.AI Expands Its Business to Facilitate Mobile Applications' Revenue Generation

Today, we have access to a large variety of mobile applications that make it easy for us to search, browse, and shop at anytime and anywhere.

In order to gain a competitive edge, lower attrition rates, and unlock incremental revenue for publishers and app developers, mobile app monetization strategies have evolved among publishers and app developers to meet the growing consumer preference for mobile and mobile apps.

VDO.AI has announced its foray into the mobile app monetization market in an effort to capitalize on the expanding app sector while diversifying its services for publishers and app developers with the aim of providing them with more prospects for revenue.

Since its inception in 2018, VDO.AI has been providing innovative solutions for digital advertising - across web and CTV platforms. And recently, with the launch of its new mobile apps monetization platform, the company is aiming to diversify and engage users across mobile applications while providing app developers monetization solutions.

Video ads, native ads, and in-app advertising are just a few of the monetization options they offer on their self-serve platform. Additionally, it offers advanced contextual targeting features, such as location-based and audience targeting, which ensures that ads are delivered to the right audience and at the right time to the right users.

The In-App solutions offered by VDO.AI include:

Banner ads - Provides high-visibility spots on the mobile screen. Helps generate better revenue with high click-throughs, more purchases, and leads. Interstitial ads - Ads are displayed thoughtfully between natural transition points during the app flow which increases chances of a high CTR with more ad space. Native Ads - Helps elevate user experience and match the design and feel of the platform viewers are currently a part of. App Open - Carefully designed to overlay the loading screen and can be closed anytime. Rewarded Ads - Provide users with an opportunity to win rewards in exchange for watching or playing an ad. These ads appear automatically during natural app transitions.

VDO.AI achieves this by utilising the best AI technology, an easy-to-use dashboard, and contextually relevant information. The brand-new mobile app monetization solutions from VDO.AI are prepared to seize prominent positions for more click-throughs, sales, and leads.

"We are thrilled to enter the mobile app monetization market and aid app publishers and developers in more successfully generating revenue from their apps. Our new platform gives app owners the resources they need to maximise their revenue potential with a variety of monetization choices and sophisticated targeting capabilities” says Amitt Sharma, Founder & CEO at VDO.AI.

Moreover, the company has already partnered with several leading mobile app developers and publishers and delivered incremental revenue. VDO.AI is confident that its latest mobile apps monetization management platform is a lucrative and significant move that has the potential to become a game changer for the mobile app industry.

About VDO.AI -

VDO.AI is a premium video/native ecosystem providing publishers with best-in-class high-impact solutions that drive incremental revenue for app publishers. With the aim to build innovative products that are ahead of their time, VDO.AI turned into a growth engine for both the publishers and the advertisers. VDO.AI has tied up with 1200+ web publishers along with 200+ app publishers and has been running branded video content from 5500+ premium advertisers and streams over 20 petabytes of rich video content every month at minimum latency.