Vedic Astrologer Anuritaa Bharat awarded the title of “Jyotish Acharya”

Anuritaa Bharat one of the best Vedic Astrologers & numerologist in India popularly known as astroanurita on social media platforms, has been recently awarded the title of Jyotish Acharya, reflecting her deep knowledge and subject matter expertise in the field of Vedic Astrology.

Vedic Astrologer Anuritaa Bharat honoured with the title “Jyotish Acharya”

On this occasion, Acharya Anuritaa spoke, “I believe Astrology is an inherent gift bestowed to me by the universe that I completely cherish and value the most in my life. The beauty about Astrology is that we are constantly learning. With all the planets moving at different paces continuously, the variables, and therefore, combinations are innumerable. Hence, there is a continued interest in learning something new & exploring the unexplored all the time.” Further she added, “Infact, even after seeing thousands of kundalis, there is always something new that I encounter every time a see a new Kundali as each and every horoscope is unique and different. There are multiple layers to astrology subject making it a satisfying and fulfilling journey to heal many.”

Acharya Anuritaa Bharat clearly explained, “As an astrologer, while it is easy to understand some major yogas in anyone’s Kundali in the first glance, one needs to understand the interplay of different yogas which affect the nature, personality and shaping of an individual. Furthermore, the past, present and future Karma of the person largely impacts any activation of Yoga or event in any person’s life”, she added.

When asked about any predicts for the year 2023, Acharya Anuritaa said, “In the month of April, we are entering the Guru Chandal Yoga which shall be lasting for around 7 months, where Jupiter transits from Pisces, water sign and conjuncts with Rahu in the Aries, Fire Sign creating a havoc of energy and changes in universe. What is the most interesting about this yoga is that different astrologers perceive it differently with its benefic & malefic effects. I shall be having my own predictions for all posted soon on my social media account for wider reach and awareness about Guru Chandal Yoga. In short, this yoga has immense potential to bring radical changes in one’s personal as well professional life when used for betterment and larger good. The same goes with geopolitics; powerful changes in leadership and policies can be expected in coming months in 2023. I always tell everyone that one must not fear this period but instead make the most out of this period or yoga to gain knowledge, act and progress sanely to gain the best. There are a lot of misnomers attached to the Yoga, which recurs every 6-7 years. While the period may be stressful for quite a few, the Yoga has mixed results for many individuals and there are also a lot of positive events that one can expect during the Yoga. For example, students and professionals may relocate to different city or abroad giving a boost to their career eventually.

As a Jyotish Acharya Anuritaa Bharat is focusing more to help the lives of people by guiding them to improve Karma and follow simple remedies to significantly reduce the malefic effects of the planets. “While the Janma Kundali or birth horoscope is what each one of us is born with, there are a lot of simple actions or karma that we can do to decrease the impact of hardships that we may encounter in our lives and also improve our quality of life”, believes Acharya Bharat. “In this regard, one’s Karma plays a very important role in shaping lives. While it is easy to justify any unfortunate incident by just blaming it on luck or stars, one must understand that if everything was foretold and pre-determined, then there would be no incentive for anyone to do anything as everything would have been pre-defined by fate. However, that is not the case and we can’t leave everything to destiny therefore we can shape our destiny by our Karma and actions”, she says.

On the subject of people being sceptic and not believing in Astrology, Acharya Bharat says, “One must not blindly believe in the same. However, one must look at the science with an open mind. There is no harm in changing one’s ways of life a little and trying out simple remedies to become a better version of oneself. My clients have seen a significant difference in their quality of life within short period of times.” She further adds, “However, we should be careful in choosing the right Astrologer with proper knowledge and education. Also, one can develop trust in Astrologer based on one’s ideology and expectation from the Astrological advice.”

Acharya Anuritaa Bharat, is is one of the few young renowned astrologers and also a Vastu & Crystal expert with healing experience of several years using simple yet effective remedies. Her Karmic astrology is particularly very popular especially amongst the youth who wish to go for karma correction in life.

https://www.instagram.com/astroanurita/?igshid=ZDdkNTZiNTMŵD