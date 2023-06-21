VehicleCare & MTC Group Pioneer National Movement for Responsible Vehicle Disposal

Landmark Alliance Targets National Crisis and Urges Citizens to Take Action by Choosing MTC Group's Scrapping Centers.

RVSF (Registered Vehicle Scraping Facility) for Sustainable Vehicle Disposal

In a trailblazing initiative to address the national crisis of End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) disposal, VehicleCare, a luminary in automotive services, has forged an alliance with MTC Group, multibillion dollars business conglomerate and a market leader in integrated industrial raw material waste management. This alliance not only marks a significant stride in combating a national issue but also calls upon citizens to actively participate by scrapping their vehicles at MTC Group’s dedicated centers.

A call to action for National Positive Environment Lifestyle

The improper disposal of ELVs, often known as “scrap cars,” has emerged as a national crisis, posing grave risks to the environment and public health due to hazardous materials they contain. Improper car scraping will leads to legal lability to registered owner as well.

1. Login to https://vscrap.parivahan.gov.in/vehiclescrap/vahan/welcome.xhtml

2. Document required.

Original RC / FIR Copy

Photo Copy of Adhaar Card & Pan Card

3. Registered owner payment details need to update on RVSF.

4. Vehicle need to be submitted to Government registered RVSF (Registered vehicle scrap facility). List can be checked on https://vscrap.parivahan.gov.in/vehiclescrap/vahan/rvsfdetails.xhtml

5. RVSF will pay maximum value of vehicle directly to registered owner bank account after valuation of vehicle.

VehicleCare and MTC Group recognize the urgency of this nationwide problem and are taking decisive action. The spokesperson from VehicleCare passionately stated, “By combining forces, we aim to mobilize the nation. We call upon fellow citizens to recognize the gravity of this issue and actively contribute by choosing MTC Group's scrapping centers for responsible vehicle disposal.”

MTC Group's Scrapping Centers (RVSF): Adopt sustainable Lifestyle for the Nation

MTC Group’s network of scrapping centers (RVSF), expertise of VehicleCare, will employ cutting-edge technologies and sustainable waste management practices. The primary focus will be on efficient dismantling, recycling, and safeguarding against environmental hazards.

Empowering Citizens to Protect National Resources

This alliance empowers the American people to play an integral role in the protection of national resources. By opting for MTC Group’s scrapping centers (RVSF), citizens will ensure that hazardous substances such as oils, batteries, and refrigerants are handled with utmost responsibility, thereby preserving national ecosystems.

Building a Circular Economy and a Sustainable Future

The partnership between VehicleCare and MTC Group goes beyond tackling environmental issues; it also aims to foster economic growth through a circular economy. This model will generate jobs, attract investments, and cultivate a more sustainable automotive industry.

Join the Movement: An Appeal to the Nation

VehicleCare and MTC Group’s collaboration signals the beginning of a national movement. By syncing their expertise, they are not only committed to national cause of conserving the natural resources for the future generations but are also providing a platform for citizens to be part of the National initiative.

The spokesperson concluded with an earnest appeal, “We urge people to join this one of the critical movement of National Natural Resources Sustainability (NNRS). Choose MTC Group’s state of art scrapping facilities to scrap ELVs and take an active role in securing India’s sustainable legacy. Bund Bund Se Ghat Bharata Hai. Together, we can make a difference.”

Contact:

Mr Arvind Verma

Co-Founder & CEO

Support@vehicalecare.in

18004199299

Mr. Jagdish Prasad

VP- MTC Group

www.mtcelv.com

customercare@mtcelv.com

