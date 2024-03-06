Vertoz Ventures into the CloudTech Sector through the Strategic Merger

Vertoz has now become a one-stop shop for the entire digital landscape for businesses.

Vertoz Advertising Limited (NSE: VERTOZ), an AI-powered MadTech platform, announces a strategic merger with two Companies – PayNX Technologies Private Limited and QualiSpace Web Services Private Limited – thereby consolidating all its technology platforms under two broad categories- MadTech and CloudTech.

While the Company already specializes in MadTech solutions with its diverse platforms and services that facilitate a wide range of digital marketing and advertising technology, this amalgamation will add a plethora of Digital Identity (Domain Name) and Cloud services to Vertoz’s portfolio.

Additionally, several brands under the umbrella of PayNX Technologies Private Limited and QualiSpace Web Services Private Limited, along with their US-based subsidiaries, have merged with Vertoz Advertising Limited. Major brands associated with Vertoz pursuant to this Merger are -

QualiSpace is a premier cloud infrastructure provider, delivering all-encompassing web-presence solutions. Their offerings include Cloud Servers, Web Hosting, Advanced Enterprise Email solutions, Security Certificates, and more. Catering to 8000+ small and medium businesses.

ConnectReseller is an ICANN-accredited and globally acclaimed entity ranked among the top 50 domain registrars. With a wide-ranging portfolio of TLDs and ccTLDs. ConnectReseller offers domain registration and SSL certificates through its network of 13,000 resellers and over 2 million domains under management across the globe.

Furthermore, numerous media properties and advertising networks have also merged. These additions seamlessly complement Vertoz's established MadTech business, enriching its offerings and fortifying its presence in the CloudTech sector.

Following this strategic move, Vertoz has now become a one-stop shop for the entire digital landscape for businesses. From Digital Identity (domain name) to Cloud Infrastructure, and Marketing & Advertising services, Vertoz now offers a holistic suite of solutions. These offerings seamlessly align with Vertoz's overarching vision of Empowering the Digital Landscape.

Management Comments:

Commenting on the development, Mr. Hirenkumar Shah, Promoter & Whole Time Director of Vertoz Advertising Limited said:

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic merger with QualiSpace and ConnectReseller, marking our entry into the CloudTech sector along with the already specialized MadTech sector. This consolidation reinforces our commitment to offering comprehensive solutions to our clients. With QualiSpace's leading Cloud infrastructure solutions and ConnectReseller's expertise in domain registration and web services, we are well-positioned to cater to the diverse digital needs of businesses. This move further strengthens our portfolio, making us a one-stop destination for the entire digital landscape."

Speaking on this, Mr. Ashish Shah, Promoter & Director, Vertoz Advertising Limited., said:

"The addition of QualiSpace and ConnectReseller to our ecosystem brings a wealth of opportunities for growth and expansion. By integrating these brands into Vertoz, we aim to enhance our offerings and solidify our presence in both the MadTech and CloudTech sectors. With a broader range of services, including Digital Identity management, Cloud Infrastructure provision, and Marketing & advertising solutions, we are poised to empower the digital landscape for businesses. This strategic merger aligns perfectly with our vision of driving innovation and delivering value to our clients."

Company Overview Post Merger

Vertoz is an AI-powered MadTech and CloudTech platform, offering Digital Advertising and Monetization (MadTech) and Digital Identity and Cloud Infrastructure (CloudTech) catering to Businesses, Digital Marketers, Advertising Agencies, Digital Publishers, Cloud Providers, and Technology companies.

For more details please visit: https://www.vertoz.com