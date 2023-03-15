Veteran Financial Tech Leader Joins Trikon as New Blockchain Architect

Trikon, a blockchain gaming platform, is proud to welcome Balaji Ayyangar as the newest member of their talented tech team.

With over 20 years of experience in financial technologies, Balaji brings a wealth of expertise to the table as Trikon's new blockchain architect.

As a blockchain architect, Balaji will work on defining and designing blockchain solutions and building the necessary infrastructure for the Trikon gaming platform. "I am thrilled to join Trikon at such an exciting time in the company's development and in the Web3 gaming industry," said Balaji. "I'm a firm believer in the transformational power of blockchain and look forward to contributing my expertise to Trikon's vision of making Web3 gaming accessible to everyone, everywhere."

Balaji has an impressive track record, having been responsible for setting up SWIFT for ADIA in the late 90s and being part of the team that developed NASDAQ Europe's trading system in 2002-03. He has led teams for market/reference data solutions and exchange trading solutions in Switzerland and built cross-border settlements across 14 countries in Asia for Deutsche Bank Singapore.

Balaji's passion for financial technologies has led him to explore blockchain and Web3 technologies. Prior to joining Trikon, he was the co-founder and CTO of Soulverse, where he developed self-sovereign identity solutions on the blockchain.

Founder and CEO of Trikon, Sahil Gupta, remarked, “We are extremely delighted to have Balaji on our team. His vast leadership experience and technical skills will further enhance the development of Trikon and propel us into the next chapter of growth.”

Trikon is a blockchain gaming platform offering accessible, sustainable, and scalable play-to-earn games. Based on a unique proof-of-reward (PoR) consensus, Trikon addresses key issues faced in Web3 gaming adoption and brings forth much-needed sustainability for players and developers. Trikon simplifies game discovery, game asset management, and overall onboarding process for gamers with its growing suite of products. Developers can leverage the same to transition to Web3 and launch exciting games at practically zero cost.

For more information, please visit - http://Trikon.io