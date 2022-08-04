VHC Welcomes Guests to Experience a Stunning Amalgamation of Art and Cuisine

Art and food are both an indispensable part of the soul, through which one finds holistic meaning and fulfilment.

When curator and gallerist Vida Heydari founded VHC (Vida Heydari Contemporary) in Pune, she envisioned bringing these two aspects together independently yet interlaced beautifully, for the city’s food lovers and art appreciators, and for like-minded creative minds to converse, reflect and be inspired.

Established in 2020 as a contemporary art gallery and restaurant, VHC is rapidly emerging as a quintessential destination for artists to showcase their work and connect with art lovers, and for foodies and connoisseurs to enjoy contemporary European cuisine while appreciating soulful music and artwork by national and international artists.

As a contemporary art gallery, VHC exhibits exemplary artwork by partnering with artists from around the world, promoting their work and showcasing it through collateral programs that enhance the cultural fabric of Pune city. VHC hosts new exhibitions and artist talks every six weeks in an attempt to create an integrated platform for artists and connoisseurs to engage with contemporary art practices, beyond borders. It also acts as a space for fashion, lifestyle and festive products to be exhibited from time to time. Some of the renowned artists exhibiting their work at the gallery include M. Pravat, Vaishali Oak and more.

As part of its other dimension of a fine dine European restaurant, VHC engulfs guests into a memorable culinary experience with its thoughtfully designed food and beverage menu that explores the richness and magic of colourful, all-natural and freshly sourced ingredients.

When at the restaurant, one must try the Pan-seared Norwegian Salmon, Mushroom Truffle Risotto and Elderflower Panna Cotta, their bestselling and signature dishes in addition to the other dishes which are unique and delicious. The restaurant offers an indoor and alfresco seating area with lush green surroundings and a classic bar space upstairs. The bar offers a range of eclectic cocktails and mocktails such as VHC’s signature Black Gin, Whiskey Sourish, Blue Pineapple and more. The space also offers Happy Hours every day from 4 - 7 PM with buy one get one on selected cocktails, mocktails and beers along with a buy two get one on selected spirits. The restaurant offers a delectable Sunday brunch in addition to hosting private events and customised culinary experiences.

Sharing her vision, Vida Heydari, Founder, Curator and Gallerist says, "VHC brings a contemporary artistic experience to delight all of one’s senses. From the best contemporary art from India and Iran, to authentic European cuisine and live music performances, everything at VHC is curated, to ensure an immersive experience for the clients and guests. Swinging to Jazz, while enjoying curated cocktails and appreciating finer things in life is the essence of the VHC experience."

With over 14 years of diverse experience in the global art world, Vida has worked with Indian, Iranian and Chinese contemporary artists and consulted various private and public collections. She is excited to present VHC as a stellar experience to local residents and tourists alike.

The award-winning restaurant also hosts live music gigs and performances every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, along with DJ, Fusion music and Jazz nights. This not only offers a recognised platform for talented artists to perform but adds to the aesthetic and charming ambience. VHC also hosts specially curated chef takeovers that present an edge of culinary experimentation and mix for its guests.

Head over to soak in the lovely VHC experience, where engagement with art is exemplified by the cuisine on offer!

Location - VHC | Vida Heydari Contemporary

Marvel Alaine, Lane 8, Koregaon Park, Pune

https://www.vhc.art/