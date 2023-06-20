Vice Media: Influence Media's Bid for Expansion

This modern media company from India is in negotiations to acquire US-based Vice Media Group.

In the 21st century, the media's importance cannot be overstated. It serves as the gatekeeper of information, shaping public opinion, exposing the truth, and holding power accountable. With its reach and influence, the media plays a vital role in democracy, education, and fostering a global understanding in our interconnected world. Mass Social media conglomerate Influence Media Corp. Provides access to 4 Billion subscribers/followers across different channels like Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, News Pages etc. Influence Media provides reach to billions of people on different social media platforms within 30 minutes of a decision and spreads information across the globe.

This modern media company from India is in negotiations to acquire US-based Vice Media Group, which generates about US$500 million in revenue. Vice Media, valued at US$5.7 billion in 2021, filed for bankruptcy on May 15, 2023, under Chapter 11 filing in Brooklyn Court. Vice Media has a well-diversified portfolio, and its management built very good brand value over the years. Influence Media Corp positions itself as one of the main bidders in this process to acquire Vice Media Group Influence Media claims that they can turn around Vice Media completely within 12 months and make it profitable, which will touch the previous valuation of US$5.7 billion.

Their current business model and presence in India will play a vital role in turning around the situation of Vice Media and expanding the reach of Vice Media Group exponentially in India, which has immense potential for growth.

It will be interesting to see what the court’s decision will be on 22nd June in Brooklyn Court and what measures the court will consider while taking the decision to decide which company can run Vice Media Group efficiently, make it profitable, and continue its operations.