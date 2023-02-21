Breaking News
Vidya Malavade launches Dhrriti Saharan’s Music label SOUL TUNES in Juhu, Mumbai

Updated on: 21 February,2023 06:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Singer Composer Dhrriti Saharan launched her Music Label SOUL TUNES amidst the who’s who of the Music and Film Industry at True Tramm Trunk, Mumbai.

Chak De India and Mismatched fame Vidya Malavade and Netflix series Sacred Games fame Saurabh Sachdeva unveiled the posters of Soul Tunes ‘s upcoming songs BAATEIN featuring Navika Kotia and Tanmay Pareek and I MISS YOU featuring Dhrriti herself.


Vidya expressed her pride in Dhrriti’s new journey as an entrepreneur with SOUL TUNES. She said ‘Dhrriti has set an example for us women that we can Act, Sing, Perform and also run a business like a boss. Girl Power at its Best.’




Dhrriti Saharan called Soul Tunes A Music Label by an Artist for Artists, a beautiful creative platform for herself and independent singers and musicians like her.

She also announced the Soul Tunes Bhakti division, as India is an extremely culture rich country and devotion is the very basis of our lives.

The event was supported by Acharya Parag Awasthi and Zighrana Perfumes By Swapnil Pathak.

This successful launch saw singers like Pratibha Singh Baghel, Shweta Pandit, Prajakta Shukre in attendance along with actor Rajev Paul, Simple Kaul and many others. Lyricist Irfan Siddiqui, Socialite Diptii , Fitness Guru Dr. Mickey Mehta, Dr. Shhyam Singhania , Manoj Kumar Jha were also present to support Dhrriti in the Soul Tunes Journey of hers.

