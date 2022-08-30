VII Dubai is perceived as most enchanting night clubs in Dubai, says Satish Sanpal

Here is the new generation Indian entrepreneur who is into restaurants, clubs and construction business.

Widely spoken about as the most stylish Iconic Entrepreneur within the corporate circles in Dubai, Satish Sanpal is the man behind the amazing night club VII Dubai (pronounced as Vii Dubai). He was recently felicitated as Stylish Iconic Entrepreneur at the Dubai episode of International Retail and Lifestyle Icons 2022.

“Success is not the end, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to go on, that counts. I never dreamed about success, I worked for it and that is why I feel content of reaching this status in the Dubai Corporate circles,” says Satish Sanpal the CEO and Founder of the amazing night club VII Dubai and also into construction business going by the name Sanpal Developments that has two of their most upcoming prestigious landmarks - one that of an elite residential tower and the other is a hi-tech commercial tower.

The stylish entrepreneur Satish is a well known page 3 celebrity amongst the elite corporate circles in the UAE having his business interests across the Emirates, owner of restaurants and clubs and is also into construction business. What is amazing that his inspirational talks get instantly rubbed on in the mind of the opposite person. Such is the intensity of his beliefs.

I never dreamed about success, I worked for it He attributes this recognition purely to his determination and hard work to achieve his goal, “Destiny does help to a certain extent in a professional’s career, but what ultimately rewards you sooner or later is the never ending efforts of faith, determination and perseverance you have put in your objective,” Satish revealed the secret behind his success while speaking to media persons at his elite VII Club that is based in the five-star Conrad Hotel which is on the most happening area located on Sheikh Zayed Road. The prestigious hotspot caters to an international audience with themed nights and hosts some of the top DJs in the UAE to keep the crowd hyped.

There were several inspirational quotes displayed in his office like - ‘An office is a place where dreams come true’ and the other one being ‘One day you will look back and thank yourself for not giving up’, “Rather than wishing that one day you will do this, the right approach is to think that today is the Day One and you begin your journey’. Satish adds his inspirational note, “When you drive a Ferrari, it doesn’t matter what’s behind and what you have left behind.”

mid-day speaks to Satish Sanpal:

What made you to decide upon UAE and particularly Dubai for your ventures?

Being widely travelled and lived around the world, it is now an universal fact that there’s no place as comfortable and safe for entrepreneurs such as the UAE. As the eponymous capital of one of the UAE’s 7 emirates, Dubai is known for its riches, its glitzy and innovative development and architecture, and its shopping scenes and in particular, is a haven for its diversity, incredible transportation options, and well-developed infrastructure. This place doesn’t have any political interference or any skirmishes within different communities as compared to major well-known cities. There must be people of over 100 countries , and running a business is convenient and safe with equal opportunities for all,” he said, adding that the stringent rules and regulations further add to its attractiveness.

Like you mentioned, there is all round scope across sectors. Then what prompted you to initiate your corporate journey with a night club - VII Dubai?

We had planned our strategy simultaneously with this club and also are into construction. But things speeded up with VII Dubai and owning a club is something that I’ve always wanted, and I wanted to create a space that would give visitors different options to unwind. Dubai is such a diverse city that attracts tourists from all over the world, often looking forward to partying. As much as this area is all about business, and after a day’s work it’s always time to play.

It was one of the goals on my list that I wanted to achieve. I believe in law of attraction. If you really want something, set your goals and go for it.

What is it that sets VII Dubai quite apart from other clubs?

VII Dubai is divided into three parts – a terrace, lounge and club. Each section boasts of a different ambience, giving guests a one-stop destination for a memorable evening. We also have an exclusive VIP area that requires reservations. Each day it attracts a different audience – with R&B/Hip Hop tunes on Mondays, House and Techno on Wednesdays, Afrobeats on Thursdays, and Indian hits on Fridays.

It is the best in terms of quality, variety, the performers at our club and we have always brought in the best DJs to take over the stage. The presentation of food and beverages is impeccable. All this contribute to VII Dubai’s premium club status. I have been lucky to have a brilliant team onboard who understand each other and work together towards success.

Could you share some more secrets that have led it to such high popularity?

The club has had a full renovation with state-of-the-art matrix lighting. Most of them would satisfy themselves staying afloat amid intense competition of nightspots in the vicinity, while my motto is to be two steps ahead and that is the key to keeping VII Dubai high on the list of sought-after destinations is to stay motivated by challenges and constantly innovate, inspire and exceed expectations. The 27,000 sq ft premium club also undergoes regular renovations, further supported by its permit to operate 24 hours a day.

What are your future plans?

And now with VII Dubai’s stupendous success, our team does not rest on their laurels and continuously strives to promote the joint with exciting features. We also have plans to open another club in prime locations in the UK and USA. My club is setting high standards in Dubai. It’s down to my passion to be the best and having a great team around me to put my plans into action.

Do we expect such innovativeness in your construction projects of Sanpal Developments?

Surely. Rather than spelling out intricacies in both of our construction projects, its better that the buildings are completed and it would be nice to have by clients realize the uniqueness in our design, layout and we will be redesigning the definition of luxury living.

I want my clients to experience the landmark lifestyle of grandeur in the highly coveted location that will be an inspiration in luxury living, with apartments that are crafted with utmost precision using the rarest of rare materials with an immaculate design sense and a plethora of hi-end amenities. Very soon it will be a benchmark coveted for luxury living.

