Vijay Bhattar Continues The Legacy Of Delivering Landmarks With Unison Crest

Surat is one of the country's fastest-growing cities, and the real estate sector has taken off in a big way in the last few years.

One name that stands head and shoulders above other real estate developers in Surat is Vijay Bhattar, Founder of Unison Developers and the force behind many landmark projects in the city.

With a proven track record of more than 20 years of developing high-quality and innovative residential projects, Vijay Bhattar is a name to reckon with in the real estate sector of Surat. Unison Developers’ tagline, “We Deliver what we Promise”, directly reflects his commitment and promise to customers, making him the city's most trusted real estate developer.

He delivered more than 15 lakh sq ft of residential space before launching Unison Developers in 2014. The company has developed many sought-after real estate projects in the city. Some of Unison Developers’ prestigious projects include Antriksh, a 3 & 4BHK modern luxurious living project; the Evolution, which epitomises the vertical bungalow concept, and The Ultima, another lavishly designed modern homes project. Each of these projects comes with the best amenities and modern features for aspirational buyers.

Unison Developers' latest project is Unison Crest, a project of luxurious limited edition homes. Coming up at Vesu, the most premium residential location in Surat, Unison Crest will feature only 32 spacious and super luxurious four and 5BHK residences, armed with all the modern amenities and features for lavish and comfortable living. The homes are 100% vastu compliant, ensuring peace of mind to residents.

“In less than a decade, Unison Developers has developed some of the most prominent real estate landmarks in Surat. We are working on many more projects that will strengthen our position as the most preferred real estate developer in the city. We are taking luxury living to another level altogether with Unison Crest. The project is coming up in Surat’s most happening and premium location of Vesu and is our best yet. The homes will give the feel of a bungalow rather than a flat. It is truly a marquee project and is set to be another landmark with several features that few other projects offer,” Vijay Bhattar said.

Unison Crest will feature a 23 feet high entrance canopy and reception area. Some of the amenities include lawn areas with landscaping, an open amphitheatre, a jogging/cycling track, a children's play area, a swimming pool with sun lounger, gymnasium, steam bath, sauna, jacuzzi, cafeteria, indoor play area, library, gazebo sitting, hall, discotheque, terrace garden, double basement parking, etc.

Under Vijay Bhattar's leadership, Unison Developers is working on many more residential and commercial projects and is set to grow at an exponential rate in the coming years. In addition to delivering flawless structures and the best amenities, another hallmark of Vijay Bhattar's work is the highest priority to preserving and conserving natural resources.

