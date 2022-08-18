Vijay K Verma's Twin Music Videos launched under auspices of Maharashtra BJP Vice President Kripashankar Singh

The launch of Stair9 Production's twin albums on the 75th year of Independence was a momentous affair at the Red Bulb Studio in Mumbai amid the presence of several leaders, actors and singers along with the team of the album in large numbers.

Former Minister and currently the Vice President of BJP Maharashtra Shri Kripashankar Singh was the Chief guest at the launch event along with Special Guests former Minister of UP Shri Rajesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party's Senior Leader Shri Pradeep Singh Babbu graced the event. Among other special guests present were Music Director Dilip Sen, Bollywood singer Swati Sharma, Manmohan Tiwari, actress Shweta Khanduri, Sunil Pal and Rajkumar Kanojia who heartily appreciated both the songs and applauded Producer Director Vijay K Verma's efforts.

Kripanshankar Singh mentioned, "Amid the flurry of mediocre songs, I acknowledge the efforts of Producer Director Vijay K. Verma and his team for 'Yeh Hai Hindustan' and wish them all the best. This heartily sung patriotic song by Raja Hassan invokes an emotional feeling among us. I have tremendous respect for the soldiers who guard our borders and I personally am supporting the education of some of the children of these brave soldiers. I appeal to the people to respect and support the families of martyred soldiers and lend help to them as much as possible."

The respected leader also commented on Salman Ali's song Dhokha and said that one's love and devotional bonding towards the almighty is the only honest truth, whereas there is betrayal and deceit in the worldly relations.

Gaurav Sareen and Ameeka Shail feature in the Dhoka's music video that is rendered by Salman Ali, produced by Vijay K Verma and Tapiraj Bhatt, directed by Vijay K Verma, co-produced by Mamta Yadav and Bhoomi Group. It's music is composed by Meenu Kumari and Amitabh Ranjan who has also penned the lyrics and Choreograph by Sanjeev K. Sharma.

Yeh Hai Hindustan is produced by Vijay K Verma and Tapiraj Bhat, directed by Vijay K Verma, co-produced by Bhoomi Group (Lucknow) and Sanjeev K Sharma, sung by Raja Hassan and its music composition is by Jayant Aryan. This song is released by S9 Music.

Speaking to media persons, director Vijay K Verma mentioned that both the songs are beautifully penned, composed and picturized that will touch everyone's heart. He further applauded the efforts of his team for these beautiful songs.

S9 Music Company was incorporated just a couple of months back and within such a short period has an ensemble of songs in its library. The vision of this company is to come out with 3 music videos every month and the company has strategically planned its future foray into the big league in music industry.

