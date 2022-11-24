Vijay Sawnani: The photographer that brings out true essence through his skills

By capturing important moments, people, and locations, photography enriches people's lives and aids in their personal development.

One is able to meaningfully engage with others and have fun while sharing their life and experiences in this way. An image must contain a variety of components in order to be considered ‘excellent’ in photography. In order to add interest and a lot of composition to images, elements like lighting, the rule of thirds, lines, shapes, texture, patterns, and colour all work well together. However, to attain proficiency the most crucial aspect is to channel inner creativity and have an eye for art. One such name who has been infusing the true essence of creativity and art in his work is the fashion and commercial photographer, Vijay Sawnani.

Since childhood, Vijay Sawnani has been passionate about photography, it was fifteen years ago that his undying passion turned into a profession and that too without any formal training. The professional has expertise in fashion photography, commercial photography and even specialises in fine art and conceptual photography. Every time he creates an image, he aims to find that perfect combination of things that not only looks amazing but also inspires at the same time, something that makes the spectator feel passionate. Light and colour are two of his favourite things to play around with, thus, he uses them thoughtfully in all of his work. The virtuoso enjoys taking the time to carefully consider each before a shoot, preparing a lighting setup that evokes the exact mood required for the pictures to express and colours that support that same emotion, all of which work in unison.

It was years of hard work and persistence that have assisted Vijay Sawnani in becoming one of the best photographers in India and even making a name worldwide. To give his photography an even more personal touch, Vijay also assures to take care of all the production of his shoots. He meticulously evaluates each brand or collection to come up with appropriate shoot concepts, colours, and lighting that complement the client's values, visuals, and aims. He does this by drawing on his knowledge and valuable relationships he has built over the years in the fashion business. He selects acceptable models from reputable modelling agencies and assembles a skilled and amiable styling team that will do the jobs flawlessly.

Vijay Sawnani founded his own studio production, Apes Studio Production in the year 2021 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. With his diligence, he also became the ambassador for Fujifilm in the year 2019. He also has had various exhibitions including the ‘By Our Eyes’ photography exhibition in Udaipur, the ‘World Environment Day’ exhibition and also the ‘THE WILD IMPRINTS’ exhibition. Every photographer dreams of getting recognition for his work and Vijay had the same thought in mind. He got the Samsung ibibo (fashion photography) in the year 2009 with the Top Five Fashion Photographers from all over and also in India's top 10 list in the Sony world photography award - 2012. Vijay Sawnani has received many awards & appreciation from Arvind Singh Mewar who is the Maharaja of Udaipur, The Prince of Udaipur; Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Udaipur Collector and many more.

Vijay Sawnani's refined work has also been published in Blur Magazine- Issue- 58- Matteo Grappi; Italy- January 2017, and also in FIGJAM Magzine- Vol 01- US- January 2019. He is also one of the photographers from India who is listed in motorsport.com - F1. Someone said it right that sharing knowledge only increases it, thus, in addition to photo sessions, Vijay Sawnani has been imparting information on subjects like studio lighting and model direction at famous photography workshops in Mumbai since 2011. He also mentors emerging photographers. Vijay Sawnani’s experience and his love of photography serve to accurately identify his primary competencies. It would therefore be correct to state that his photographic abilities would awe your eyes and move your heart.